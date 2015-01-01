पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरूकता:पुरुष नसबंदी पखवाड़ा शुरू, वीसी में बेहतर कार्य के लिए पाबंद किया

श्रीगंगानगर2 घंटे पहले
पुरुष नसबंदी के प्रति पुरुषों को जागरूक करने एवं उनकी भागीदारी बढ़ाने के उद्देश्य से शनिवार से जिले में पुरूष नसबंदी पखवाड़ा शुरू हुआ। चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से शुरू किया गया यह पखवाड़ा आगामी चार दिसंबर तक चलेगा।

‘परिवार नियोजन में पुरुषों की साझेदारी, जीवन मे लाए स्वास्थ्य और खुशहाली’ नारे के साथ शुरू हुए इस पखवाड़़े का पहला चरण 21 से 27 नवंबर तक चलेगा। अभियान में सबकी भागीदारी के लिए जिला स्तर से वीडियो काॅन्फ्रेंसिंग कर ब्लॉक स्तरीय अधिकारियों व कर्मियाें को बेहतरीन कार्य के निर्देश दिए गए।

सीएमएचओ डॉ. गिरधारी मेहरड़ा ने बताया कि दो चरणों में चलने वाले इस पखवाड़े के तहत विभिन्न गतिविधियां आयोजित होंगी लेकिन इस बार कोविड के चलते पूरी तरह से एहतियात रखते हुए समस्त गतिविधियां होंगी।

उन्होंने बताया कि इस दौरान स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता, आशा सहयोगिनियों व आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता द्वारा अपने क्षेत्र में लोगों को पुरुषों की परिवार नियोजन में सहभागिता व परिवार नियोजन के बारे में जानकारी दी जाएगी।

