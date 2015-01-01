पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

न्यायालय का फैसला:पिता सहित कई गवाह मुकरे, तीन वर्ष की बच्ची से दुष्कर्म के दोषी को 20 साल कैद

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ढाई साल पहले घड़साना थाना क्षेत्र में एक भट्ठे पर हुई थी वारदात, मेडिकल और एफएसएल रिपोर्ट से हुई दुष्कर्म की पुष्टि

ढाई वर्ष पूर्व घड़साना थाना क्षेत्र में एक भट्ठे पर तीन साल की एक बच्ची से दुष्कर्म करने के दोषी को न्यायालय ने 20 वर्ष कठोर कारावास की सजा सुनाई है। ये निर्णय सोमवार काे विशेष पोक्सो न्यायालय के न्यायाधीश अमित कड़वासरा ने गुरुवार को सुनाया। न्यायालय ने दोषी बुधराम पुत्र नानक राम निवासी वार्ड नंबर 21, 24 एएस (सी) घड़साना काे 20 हजार रुपए जुर्माने से भी दंडित किया है।

वारदात के बाद से दोषी बुधराम जेल में ही था। सुनवाई के दाैरान पीड़िता के पिता सहित कई मुख्य गवाह पक्षद्रोही हो गए थे। न्यायालय में दो गवाहों, मेडिकल रिपोर्ट और पीड़िता व दोषी के कपड़ों की एफएसएल रिपोर्ट से दुष्कर्म की पुष्टि हुई। परिवाद के अनुसार घड़साना क्षेत्र के एक भट्ठे के उत्तर प्रदेश मूल के मजदूर ने 2 मई 2018 में थाने में आकर रिपोर्ट दी थी कि वह रावला रोड स्थित एक ईंट भट्ठे पर मजदूरी करता है।

वह भट्ठे पर बनी झुग्गी में परिवार सहित रहता है। सुबह के समय उसकी तीन वर्ष की बेटी भट्ठे के पास खेल रही थी। इसके बाद वह अचानक ही लापता हो गई। इसके बाद उसने व साथियों ने तलाश की ताे देखा कि बच्ची को खाले पास लेकर एक व्यक्ति खड़ा है। जाे उससे दुष्कर्म का प्रयास कर रहा है। पीड़िता के पिता अन्य लाेगाें ने आराेपी काे पकड़ लिया। पूछताछ में आराेपी ने अपना नाम बुधराम निवासी निवासी धक्का बस्ती नई मंडी घड़साना बताया। बुधराम से आधार कार्ड भी मिला।

पुलिस ने पाेक्सो, छेड़छाड़ व दुष्कर्म के प्रयास के आरोप में मुकदमा दर्ज किया था। पुलिस ने पीड़िता बच्ची को सरकारी अस्पताल घड़साना से मेडिकल मुआयना करवाया। इसमें दुष्कर्म की पुष्टि हुई तो प्रकरण में दुष्कर्म का आरोप भी जोड़ा गया। पुलिस ने आरोपी बुधराम के खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा 363, 366 ए, 354, 376 ए बी, व पाेक्सो एक्ट की धारा 5 एम/6 के तहत 31 मई 2018 को न्यायालय में चालान पेश किया गया।

थानेदार और डॉक्टर सहित 4 की गवाही रही अहम

विशेष लोक अभियाेजक गुरचरण सिंह रुपाणा के अनुसार पुलिस ने चालान में 19 गवाहों की सूची पेश की थी। इसमें पीड़ित के परिवादी पिता, आसपास के कई लोग, डॉक्टर और पुलिस कर्मियों को शामिल किया गया था। बच्ची के पिता ने न्यायालय में गवाही के दौरान घटना की पुष्टि नहीं की। मौके अन्य गवाहों का भी ऐसा ही रुख रहा। दो गवाह नत्थूराम निवासी वार्ड नंबर 16 नई मंडी घड़साना व दलीप कुमार निवासी 19 जीडी नई मंडी घड़साना ने घटनाक्रम की पुष्टि की। इसके अलावा सीएचसी घड़साना की मेडिकल ऑफिसर डॉॅ. कोमल बाघला, एसएचओ विक्रम चौहान की गवाही अहम रही। मेडिकल रिपोर्ट व एफएसएल रिपोर्ट में दुष्कर्म की पुष्टि हुई थी।

पीड़िता को मिलेगा प्रतिकर, शिक्षा की व्यवस्था के लिए लिखा जाएगा: न्यायालय ने दोषी बुधराम को आईपीसी की धारा 354 में 3 वर्ष कारावास, धारा 376 में 10 वर्ष कारावास, धारा 376 ए व बी में 20 वर्ष कारावास व पाेक्सो एक्ट की धारा 5 एम/6 में 10 वर्ष कारावास की सजा सुनाई। इसके अलावा 20 हजार रुपए जुर्माना किया।
जुर्माना न अदा न करने पर दोषी को एक वर्ष अतिरिक्त कारावास भुगतना पड़ेगा। न्यायालय ने फैसला जिला प्रशासन को पीड़िता को प्रतिकर देने की अनुशंसा की है। इसके अलावा पीड़िता की शिक्षा की व्यवस्था करने के लिए जिला प्रशासन को लिखा जाएगा। दोषी गिरफ्तारी के बाद से ही जेल में ही था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें