मैरिज पैलेस:सरकार के नए आदेशों को लेकर मैरिज पैलेस संचालकों व प्रशासन की बैठक,2 गज की दूरी और मास्क जरूरी

श्रीगंगानगर14 मिनट पहले
  • प्रशासन: मैरिज पैलेस में 100 से अधिक लाेग नहीं आने चाहिए
  • संचालक: 100 से अधिक लाेग आए तो उन्हें हम निकालेंगे कैसे?

जिले में काेराेना राेगियाें की बढ़ती तादाद और शादियाें का सीजन प्रारंभ हाेने की वजह से जिला प्रशासन की चिंता बढ़ी है। कारण कि बुधवार से शादियाें की शुरुआत हाेने जा रही है। ऐसे में मैरिज पैलेसाें, हाेटल, धर्मशालाओं में आदि में बड़े स्तर पर आयाेजन हाेंगे। इसी के मद्देनजर एसडी बिहाणी काॅलेज केऑडिटोरियम में मंगलवार काे जिला प्रशासन ने मैरिज पैलेस व हाेटल संचालकाें के साथ एक संवाद कार्यक्रम रखा। इसका एकमात्र उद्देश्य था कि राज्य सरकार द्वारा जारी काेविड-19 गाइडलाइन की अक्षरश: पालना सुनिश्चित हाे सके।

बताया गया कि प्रशासन की अपेक्षा है कि सभी संचालक यह सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि किसी भी समारोह में केंद्र व राज्य सरकार द्वारा जारी एडवाईजरी की 100 प्रतिशत पालना की जाएगी। इस पर मैरिज पैलेस संचालकाें ने कहा कि विश्वभर में काेराेना वायरस की वजह से लाेग बेहाल हैं। ऐसे में गाइडलाइन की पालना करेंगे। लेकिन यह संभव नहीं है कि पैलेस में तय सीमा से ज्यादा आए लाेगाें काे जबरन बाहर निकाल दिया जाए। किसी के बेटे-बेटी की शादी में खुशी के माहाैल में पैलेसाें संचालक कैसे आयाेजनकर्ताओं काे नाराज कर सकते हैं?

कलेक्टर-एसपी की अपील| संकटकाल में एडवाइजरी की पालना सुनिश्चित करें

कलेक्टर महावीर प्रसाद वर्मा ने कहा कि समारोह स्थल पर 100 संख्या के साथ-साथ शत-प्रतिशत मास्क का उपयोग, सेनेटाइजर, साबुन की सुविधा तथा सामाजिक दूरी की प्रोपर पालना की जाए। 100 से अधिक नागरिक बुलाने पर आयोजक के साथ-साथ मैरिज पैलेस, कार्यक्रम स्थल को सीज करने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी तथा नियमों का उल्लंघन करने पर दो वर्ष की सजा का भी प्रावधान है। एसपी राजन दुष्यंत ने कहा कि कार्यक्रम में पुलिस व प्रशासन के कर्मचारी गोपनीय रूप से प्रवेश कर जांच करेंगे तथा वीडियोग्राफी कर यह सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि संख्या अधिक तो नही है। कार्यक्रम स्थल पर थर्मल स्कैनर से तापमान जांच के बाद ही नागरिक प्रवेश करें, सेनेटाइजर व हाथ धोने की व्यवस्था हो तथा पूरा कार्यक्रम स्थल सेनेटाइज किया हुआ होना चाहिए।

किसी काे बाहर निकालकर बेइज्जत नहीं कर सकते
मैरिज पैलेस एसो. अध्यक्ष जुगल डूमरा ने बताया कि मैरिज पैलेस संचालकाें ने काेराेना काल के दाैरान जिला प्रशासन का हर स्तर पर साथ दिया है। 8 माह लाॅकडाउन में काराेबार ठप रहा, अन लाॅकडाउन में 50 जनाें की अनुमति मिली इसे भी सहर्ष स्वीकार किया। लाेगाें के लिए लंगर की व्यवस्था भी की गई। सरकार की गाइड लाइन की पालना करने के लिए सभी तैयार हैं। लेकिन यह मैरिज पैलेस संचालकाें के लिए संभव नहीं है कि पैलेस में अाए लाेगाें काे धक्का देकर बाहर निकाल दें। प्रशासन कहे ताे हम पैलेस और दाे माह बंद कर सकते हैं, लेकिन किसी काे बेइज्जत नहीं कर सकते।

