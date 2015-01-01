पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फायरिंग:बैठकें, जांच, छापे,फिर भी दोनों हमलावर पुलिस पकड़ से बाहर,बैंक काॅलोनी में कारोबारी पर फायरिंग मामला,नहीं लगा सुराग

श्रीगंगानगर36 मिनट पहले
श्रीगंगानगर की बैंक कालोनी में रविवार शाम सरेआम हुई फायरिंग के मामले में पुलिस 24 घंटे बाद भी खाली हाथ रही। सोमवार को पुलिस ने कई जगह छापेमारी की, एफएसएल ने दुबारा मौके पर जाकर जांच की। एसपी सदर थाने में अफसरों की बैठकें लेते रहे, लेकिन शाम तक नतीजा कुछ नहीं निकला। पुलिस सूत्रों के अनुसार, शहर पुलिस की एक टीम सोमवार को चंडीगढ़ जेल भेजी गई है।

यह टीम वहां जेल में बंद कालू शूटर से पूछताछ करेगी। कालू शूटर का नाम लेकर ही 8 अक्टूबर को शेयर कारोबारी एलडी मित्तल के दामाद शुभम गुप्ता से एक करोड़ रुपए की फिरौती मांगी गई थी। पुलिस को शक है कि कालू शूटर जेल के अंदर से ही अपना गैंग चला रहा है और इसमें स्थानीय बदमाश भी उसके साथ मिले हुए थे।

इस मामले में पुलिस ने सात टीमें गठित की हैं। सभी टीमें अलग-अलग एंगल पर काम करके हमलावरों के सुराग खोजने में जुटी रही। बताया जा रहा है कि कुछ सुराग पुलिस को हाथ लगे भी हैं, लेकिन शाम तक दोनों हमलावरों की ठोस जानकारी हाथ नहीं लगी।

पुलिस की एक टीम चंडीगढ़ भेजी गई

इस मामले में एसपी राजन दुष्यंत भी सोमवार को सदर थाने पहुंचे। उन्होंने मामले से जुड़ी पुलिस टीमों के अधिकारियों की बैठकें ली और अब तक की प्रोग्रेस भी ली। उन्होंने साफ हिदायत दी कि जल्द से जल्द दोनों हमलावरों व उनके बाकी सहयोगियों को पकड़ा जाए। वहीं एफएसएल की टीम ने सोमवार को फिर से मौके पर जाकर पूरे घटनास्थल की जांच की।

अधिकारियों ने बताया कि दोनों हमलावरों ने काफी नजदीक से शुभम गुप्ता पर छह फायर किए थे, लेकिन इनमें एक भी गुप्ता को नहीं लगा। अधिकारियों ने आशंका जताई कि दोनों हमलावरों ने फिरौती लेने को यह फायर केवल डराने के लिए ही किए होंगे। इस पूरे मामले में चौंकाने वाली बात यह भी है कि घटनास्थल से कुछ दूरी पर चहल चौक पर पुलिस का नाका रहता है, फिर भी हमलावर आसानी से फरार हो गए। पुलिस इस

मामले में आसपास के पूरे एरिया के सीसीटीवी फुटेज भी जुटा रही है। पुलिस अभय कमांड के तहत लगाए कैमरों की भी मदद ले रही है, लेकिन दोनों हमलावरों के साफ फुटेज नजर नहीं आए हैं। पुलिस इस मामले में लारेंस गैंग की भूमिका को भी जांच रही है। कई जगह छापेमारी भी की गई है।

