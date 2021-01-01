पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जिला व्यापार संघ की साधारण सभा आयाेजित:व्यापारी बाेले-तीनों कृषि कानूनों से किसानों के साथ ही धान मंडी का व्यापार भी प्रभावित होगा

श्रीगंगानगर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दी गंगानगर ट्रेडर्स एसोसिएशन के पूर्व अध्यक्ष विपिन अग्रवाल सर्वसम्मति से व्यापार संघ के अध्यक्ष बने

केंद्र के तीनों कृषि कानूनाें से केवल किसान ही नहीं, बल्कि धान मण्डी का व्यापार भी ज्यादा प्रभावित होगा। कच्ची-पक्की की आढ़त का काम करने वाले व्यापारियों के सामने रोजगार का संकट पैदा हो जाएगा। यह बात मंगलवार काे दी गंगानगर ट्रेडर्स एसाेसिएशन भवन में जिला व्यापार संघ की साधारण सभा की बैठक के दाैरान पदाधिकारियाें ने कही।

दी गंगानगर ट्रेडर्स एसाेसिएशन सचिव विनय जिंदल ने बताया कि अध्यक्षता ट्रेडर्स एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष धर्मवीर डुडेजा ने की। इसमें जिले की धान मंडी के व्यापार संघ के पदाधिकारियों ने भाग लिया।

साथ ही सभी ने कहा कि हमें राज्य सरकार से भी मांग करनी चाहिए कि धान मंडी में लगने वाले टैक्स कम करें, ताकि व्यापारी को व्यापार करने में परेशानी न हो। सर्वप्रथम उपस्थित सभी पदाधिकारियों ने जिला व्यापार संघ के अध्यक्ष चन्द्रेश जैन के आकस्मिक निधन एवं किसान आंदाेलन में शहीद हुए किसानों पर दुःख व्यक्त करते हुए दो मिनट का मौन रख कर उनकी आत्मिक शांति के लिए प्रार्थाना की।

उपस्थित सदस्यों ने किसान आंदाेलन का समर्थन किया। अनूपगढ़ व्यापार मंडल के पूर्व अध्यक्ष भजनलाल कामरा ने सदस्यों से कहा कि चन्देश जैन के आकस्मिक स्वर्गवास हो जाने के बाद जिला व्यापार संघ को मजबूती देने के लिए अध्यक्ष चुनना है जिसके लिए आपकी सहमति से चुना जाए।

सभी व्यापार मंडलों के पदाधिकारियों ने एक राय होकर ट्रेडर्स एसोसिएशन के पूर्व अध्यक्ष विपिन अग्रवाल का नाम प्रस्तावित किया, जिसका सभी उपस्थित सदस्यों द्वारा तालियों के साथ अभिनंदन एवं स्वागत किया। इसके बाद जिला अध्यक्ष विपिन अग्रवाल ने सभी का हार्दिक आभार एवं धन्यवाद किया।

बैठक में दी गंगानगर ट्रेडर्स एसोसिएशन के सचिव विनय जिन्दल, उपाध्यक्ष अमित बंसल, कोषाध्यक्ष आशीष गर्ग, गंगानगर कच्चा आढ़तिया संघ से कुलदीप कासनिया, महामंत्री रमेश कुक्कड़, अनूपगढ़ से भजनलाल कामरा, बीरबल दास छाबड़ा, सादुलशहर से संदीप सिंगल, रतनलाल गोयल, सूरतगढ़ से अनिल रांका, रायसिहनगर से मुकेश गोयल, विजयनगर से प्रेम कुमार, अमृतपाल सिंह, केसरीसिहपुर से चिमनलाल धूड़िया, प्रवेश छोडा, पदमपुर से गुरचरण लाल बलाना, भारत अरोड़ा, विजय कालड़ा, रावला मंडी से रामकुमार सिहाग आदि पदाधिकारियों ने भाग लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser