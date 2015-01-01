पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

डॉक्टरी सलाह:सबसे सर्द दिन-रात, हाइपोथर्मिया का खतरा बढ़ा, बुजुर्ग व बच्चों को ठंड से बचाकर रखें

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोहरा ही कोहरा
  • पूरा शरीर गर्म कपड़ों से ढककर रखें, यात्रा से परहेज करें
  • चेतावनी अगले दाे तीन दिनाें में काेहरे, ठंड का प्रभाव रहने व शीत लहर चलने का अलर्ट, सावधान रहें

प्रदेश में बुधवार काे श्रीगंगानगर सबसे अधिक ठंडा रहा। रात का पारा जमाव बिंदु की ओर है। न्यूनतम तापमान गत दिन से 6.4 डिग्री गिरकर 2.5 डिग्री आ गया है।

जबकि दिन का तापमान भी प्रदेश में सबसे कम 13.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। इस सीजन की बात करें तो श्रीगंगानगर के लिए यह सबसे सर्द दिन-रात रहा। माैसम वैज्ञानिकाें ने आगामी दाे तीन दिनाें में काेहरे व ठंड का प्रभाव रहने तथा शीत लहर चलने का अलर्ट जारी किया है।

क्षेत्र में सुबह दस बजे तक घना काेहरा छाया रहा तथा आसमान से ओस बरसी। इस कारण घने काेहरे में घराें से निकले लाेगाें काे पहने कपड़े भी भीग गए। हाथ पैर सुन्न करने वाली ठंड हाेने के कारण सुबह-सुबह लाेग अलाव जलाकर तापते नजर अाए। सुबह आठ बजे तक जिला मुख्यालय पर पहुंचने वाली बसें भी एक से डेढ़ घंटा देरी से श्रीगंगानगर पहुंचीं।

माैसम विभाग के अनुसार बुधवार काे अधिकतम तापमान 13.4 व न्यूनतम तापमान 2.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। सुबह के समय हवा में नमी 100 व शाम काे 67 प्रतिशत दर्ज की गई। रात को फिर से शहर में कोहरा छाना शुरू हो गया था।

जानिए हाइपोथर्मिया के बारे में सब कुछ

हाइपोथर्मियो तब होता है जब शरीर तेजी से गर्मी खाेता है और ठंडा हो जाता है। इस दौरान शरीर का तापमान 35 डिग्री सेल्यिसय (95 डिग्री फेरनहाइट) से नीचे गिरा जाता है। सामान्य शरीर का तापमान 37 डिग्री सेल्यिसय (98.6 डिग्री F) होता है। आम तौर पर हाइपोथर्मियो तब होता है जब शरीर का तापमान ठंडे वातावरण के कारण काफी कम हो जाता है। हाइपोथर्मियो अक्सर ठंडे मौसम में ठंडे पानी में जाने से होता है। यह 10 डिग्री सेल्यिसय से कम तापमान में भी हो सकता है। शरीर में थकान व पानी की कमी से भी हाइपोथर्मियो का खतरा बढ़ जाता है। बच्चों, बुजुर्गों, डायबीटीज के मरीजों, ऐंटी डिप्रेशन की दवा और नशीले पदार्थ लेने वालों को हाइपोथर्मिया होने का ज्यादा खतरा होता है।

ये लक्षण हों तो जांच कराएं

  • सर्दी जुकाम होने पर नाक से पानी आना
  • छीकें आना
  • आंखों से पानी आना
  • बदन दर्द, सिर या आंखों में भारीपन
  • गले में खराश के साथ हल्का दर्द- जल्दी-जल्दी सांस लेना
  • सीने में जकड़न या कसाव महसूस होना
  • सांस के साथ आवाज आना

बचाव: पर्याप्त तापमान रखें

  • सही ढंग से गर्म कपड़े पहने हाइपोथर्मियो का सबसे पर्याप्त उपाय है।
  • घर में पर्याप्त तापमान बनाएं रखें।
  • स्मोकिंग न करें और स्मोकिंग करने वालों से भी दूरी बनाए रखें।
  • ठंड के दाैरान अत्यधिक पसीने वाली गतिविधि बिलकुल न करें।

सुबह 4-6 बजे के बीच हार्ट अटैक का खतरा सबसे ज्यादा

डा.राजन का कहना है कि सर्दी में हार्ट अटैक का खतरा सबसे ज्यादा होता है, खासकर सुबह 4 से 6 बजे के बीच अटैक सबसे ज्यादा आता है। उन्होंने कहा कि दिल तक खून पहुंचाने वाली किसी एक या एक से अधिक धमनियों में जमे फैट के थक्के के कारण रुकावट आ जाती है। थक्के के कारण खून का फ्लो रुक जाता है। खून न मिलने से दिल की मांसपेशियों में ऑक्सिजन की कमी हो जाती है, जिससे धीरे-धीरे मांसपेशियों की रफ्तार कम हो जाती है। सबसे ज्यादा दिक्कत उन लोगों को होती है, जो डायबीटीज, हाई ब्लड फ्रेशर और मोटापे के शिकार हैं। इसलिए इस मौसम में लोगों को सावधान रहना चाहिए।

खेतों पर असर कृषि विभाग के उप निदेशक जीआर मटोरिया ने बताया कि कजिन किसानाें के पास सिंचाई पानी उपलब्ध है वे सिंचाई करें। रात में पाला पड़ने की संभावना हाे ताे फसल के आसपास धुआं करें। सरसाें व चना फसलाें की अवस्था काे देखते हुए इन फसलाें काे अभी पाले से नुकसान हाेने का खतरा नहीं है।

आगे क्या प्रादेशिक माैसम विज्ञान केंद्र के निदेशक राधेश्याम शर्मा ने बताया कि हिमालय क्षेत्र में बर्फबारी हाे रही है। वहां से आने वाली उत्तरी हवाओं के कारण पूरे उत्तरी भारत में शीतलहर का प्रभाव है। आने वाले दाे तीन दिनाें तक ऐसा ही माैसम बना रहेगा। रात में भी ठंड का दाैर जारी रहेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें