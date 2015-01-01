पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वेक्यूम स्वीपर मशीन:नगरपरिषद ने शहर के मुख्य मार्गों पर डिवाइडर किनारे मिट्टी का राेड वेक्यूम स्वीपर मशीन से करवाया उठाव

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राेड वेक्यूम स्वीपर मशीन से डिवाइडर किनारे से उठाई जा रही मिट्टी।

नगरपरिषद ने शुक्रवार काे धनतेरस पर भी शहर में सफाई अभियान जारी रखा। सुबह से ही परिषद के सभी स्थायी व अस्थायी सफाई कर्मचारी वार्डाें के साथ ही मुख्य सड़काें, बाजार क्षेत्र आदि की सफाई में जुट गए। आयुक्त प्रियंका बुडानिया का कहना है कि 350 अस्थायी सफाई कर्मचारी रखे जाने के बाद सफाई का काम और बेहतर तरीके से करवाया जा सका है।

नगरपरिषद के अधिकारियाें ने भी सफाई व्यवस्था पर बराबर माॅनिटरिंग की है। कचरे का भी हाथाें हाथ उठाव किया गया है। नगरपरिषद ने नेशनल हाईवे सहित अन्य जगहाें पर डिवाइडर किनारे से मिट्टी का उठाव राेड वेक्यूम स्वीपर मशीन लगाकर करवाया है। डिवाइडराें की धुलाई टैंकराें व दमकल से कराई गई, जिससे शहर में सफाई और अच्छी दिखाई पड़ी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें