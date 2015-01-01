पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परीक्षा:राष्ट्रीय प्रतिभा खोज परीक्षा कल, सरकारी व निजी स्कूलोंं के 10वीं के 10 हजार छात्र शामिल हो सकेंगे

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 9 वीं कक्षा न्यूनतम 55 प्रतिशत अंकों के साथ उत्तीर्ण व आरक्षित वर्ग को 5 प्रतिशत की छूट के साथ हुए थे आवेदन, चयन पर मिलेगी छात्रवृत्ति

प्रदेशभर के मान्यता प्राप्त केंद्रीय, पब्लिक, नवोदय, कॉनवेंट, निजी, सरकारी तथा अर्द्ध सरकारी विद्यालयों में मौजूदा सत्र 2020-21 के लिए 10वीं कक्षा में नियमित रूप से पढ़ने वाले विद्यार्थियों में प्रतिभा की पहचान के लिए राष्ट्रीय प्रतिभा खोज परीक्षा 13 दिसंबर को सभी जिला मुख्यालयों पर हाेगी। परीक्षा पहली पारी में सुबह 9:30 से 11:30 बजे तथा दूसरी पारी में दोपहर 1:30 से शाम 3:30 बजे तक तय किया गया है। यह परीक्षा एनसीईआरटी के निर्देश के अनुसार माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड अजमेर के द्वारा करवाई जा रही है।

उल्लेखनीय है कि इस परीक्षा के लिए केवल वही विद्यार्थी बैठ सकेंगे जिन्होंने 9वीं कक्षा न्यूनतम 55 प्रतिशत अंकों के साथ उत्तीर्ण की हो, जबकि आरक्षित वर्ग को न्यूनतम प्राप्तांकों में 5 प्रतिशत की छूट प्रदान की गई है। जिला समान परीक्षा याेजना के सह संयाेजक भूपेश शर्मा ने बताया कि इस साल परीक्षा में अजमेर बोर्ड द्वारा गत वर्ष कक्षा 9 का तथा वर्तमान संचालित कक्षा 10 का 40 प्रतिशत कटौती के पश्चात संशोधित पाठ्यक्रम में से सवाल पूछे जाएंगे।

जिसमें बौद्धिक योग्यता परीक्षण के अंतर्गत कुल 100 अंकों के 100 प्रश्नों में अक्षर व संख्या श्रेणी, कथन प्रकार, वेन आरेख, समानता-असमानता, कूट-अकूट, अर्थ-ग्रहण, संबंध, दिन- दिनांक, डाइस टाइप व अशाब्दिक समस्याओं आदि पर आधारित प्रश्न होंगे। जबकि शैक्षिक योग्यता परीक्षा में विज्ञान, सामाजिक विज्ञान व गणित विषय पर आधारित प्रश्न पूछे जाएंगे।

7 सालों में मिलेगी 1. 50 लाख रुपए तक की राशि, द्वितीय स्तर की परीक्षा 13 जून को

एनटीएसई परीक्षा में अंतिम रूप से चयन होने पर 11वीं और 12वीं कक्षा में पढ़ाई के दौरान 1250 रुपये प्रतिमाह, पोस्ट ग्रेजुएशन और स्नातक स्तर पर पढ़ाई के दौरान 2000 रुपये प्रतिमाह तथा पीएचडी के दौरान विश्वविद्यालय अनुदान आयोग (यूजीसी) के मानकों के अनुसार निर्धारित राशि छात्रवृत्ति के रूप में प्रदान की जाती है। चयनितों को 7 वर्षों में करीबन 1.50 लाख रुपयों के साथ-साथ विश्वविद्यालय स्तर पर प्रवेश हेतु कट ऑफ में भी इसका लाभ मिलता है। राज्य स्तर पर प्रथम स्तर की परीक्षा में चयनित विद्यार्थियों की द्वितीय स्तर की परीक्षा एनसीईआरटी की ओर से राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर 13 जून को आयोजित की जाएगी। जिसमें चयनितों को मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्रालय, भारत सरकार द्वारा छात्रवृत्ति राशि ऑनलाइन खातों में जमा करवाई जाएगी।

फैक्ट फाइल... राज्य में कुल केंद्र : 59, प्रदेश में पंजीकृत विद्यार्थी : 10182, गंगानगर में परीक्षा केंद्र : राउमावि,मल्टीपर्पज़, गंगानगर में कुल पंजीकृत विद्यार्थी : 225, हनुमानगढ़ में परीक्षा केंद्र : राउमावि,फोर्ट, टाऊन, हनुमानगढ़ में पंजीकृत विद्यार्थी : 85, राज्य का कोटा : 485

प्रथम स्तर की परीक्षा के प्रवेश पत्र बोर्ड की वेबसाइट पर उपलब्ध हैं। विद्यार्थी अपने विद्यालय को बोर्ड द्वारा प्रदत आईडी पासवर्ड माध्यम से प्रवेश पत्र स्कूल से डाउनलोड करवा सकते हैं। प्रवेश पत्र की हार्डकॉपी का संबंधित संस्था प्रधान द्वारा प्रमाणीकरण आवश्यक है। कोविड-19 के चलते परीक्षा के दौरान विद्यार्थियों को मास्क के अलावा सेनेटाइजर व पानी की बोतल भी साथ लाना सुविधाजनक ज्यादा सुरक्षित रहेगा। परीक्षा में नेगेटिव मार्किंग का प्रावधान नहीं रखा गया है।
भूपेश शर्मा, सहसंयोजक, विद्यार्थी सेवा केंद्र, शिक्षा विभाग, श्रीगंगानगर

