श्रीगंगानगर की घटना:5 साल की बच्ची से पड़ोसी 17 साल के किशाेर ने किया दुष्कर्म, मां नहलाने गई ताे खून सने कपड़े देख पता चला

श्रीगंगानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आरोपी बिहार निवासी यहां अपनी बुआ के आया था, बच्ची को खेलने के लिए बुलाया था घर

पांच साल की मासूम बच्ची के साथ एक नाबालिग द्वारा दुष्कर्म करने का मामला सामने आया है। घटना गुरुवार शाम की बताई गई है। इसका पता शुक्रवार सुबह करीब 11 बजे चला जब बच्ची काे उसकी मां नहलाने के लिए लेकर गई। बच्ची के रक्तरंजित कपड़े देखकर उसे शक हुआ। बच्ची से पूछा गया ताे उसने मासूमियत से खुद के साथ हुई घटना के बारे में आधी-अधूरी जानकारी दी। कुछ गलत होने की आशंका में बच्ची की मां ने अपने पति काे फाेन कर सूचना दी।

बच्ची के साथ हुई घटना के बारे में परिजनाें ने दाेपहर 12 बजे महिला थाना पहुंचकर परिवाद दिया। हरकत में आई पुलिस ने आराेपी काे निरुद्ध किया। इस घटना की सूचना मिलते ही बड़ी संख्या में वाल्मीकि समाज के लाेग, नगरपरिषद कर्मचारी और सफाई यूनियन पदाधिकारी अपने संगठन सदस्याें के साथ महिला थाना पहुंचे। इसके बाद बच्ची के परिजनाें के परिवाद पर आराेपी पर तत्काल मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया। रात काे समाचार लिखे जाने तक पीड़िता काे स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण के लिए जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है।

पीड़ित बच्ची और उसकी मां के बयान दर्ज कर लिए गए हैं। आराेपी किशाेर काे निरुद्ध किया है। एसपी के निर्देशानुसार इस मुकदमे काे केस ऑफिसर स्कीम में लेकर जल्दी चालान पेश किया जाएगा ताकि पीड़िता काे जल्दी न्याय दिलाया जा सके। मामले में एससी/एसटी की धारा भी जाेड़ी गई है।
नरेंद्र पूनियां, डीवाईएसपी, विशेष सेल, महिला उत्पीड़न मामले।

लाइव सफाई मजदूर संगठनाें व समाज के लाेगाें ने लगाया धरना, आराेपी काे फांसी की मांग

घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही वाल्मीकि समाज और नगरपरिषद सफाईकर्मियाें में भारी राेष फैल गया। देखते ही देखते महिला थाना परिसर में लाेग जुटना शुरू हाे गए। अखिल भारतीय सफाई मजदूर कांग्रेस के संयाेजक अनिल धालीवाल, अध्यक्ष उमेश वाल्मीकि, महामंत्री समीर वाल्मीकि, जिलाध्यक्ष दीपक चांवरिया, पार्षद कृष्ण गाेपाल, प्रतिपक्ष नेता बबीता गाैड़, प्रियंक भाटी, संगठन के पूर्व अध्यक्ष रामशरण काेचर, पूर्व पार्षद पवन गाैड़ सहित भारी संख्या में संगठन पदाधिकारी, सफाई सेना की महिलाएं व आदमी पीड़ित परिवार के सदस्याें के साथ मदद काे पहुंच गए। संगठन सदस्याें ने महिला थाना के सामने धरना लगा दिया और आराेपी किशाेर काे फांसी की सजा की मांग काे लेकर नारेबाजी की।

प्रधानमंत्री के नाम कलेक्टर काे ज्ञापन साैंपा। जिला वाल्मीकि सभा अध्यक्ष बसंत सारवान, पार्षद बलजीतसिंह बेदी,आशारानी, फहीम हसन, शांतिदेवी,संताेष डागला, जगदीशकुमार, धर्मेंद्र माैर्य, समाज सदस्य भंवर बाेयत सहित बड़ी संख्या में पार्षदगण व समाज के लाेगाें ने एसपी राजन दुष्यंत काे ज्ञापन साैंपकर आराेपी पर कड़ी व कानून सम्मत कार्रवाई की मांग की।

बच्ची को खेलने के बहाने बुलाया घर और गंदगी हरकत की: पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार आराेपी किशाेर बिहार मूल का है। उसकी बुआ व फूफा का घर पीड़ित बालिका के घर के सामने ही है। आराेपी करीब 6-7 माह से यहां रह रहा है। इस दाैरान पड़ाेसी हाेने के कारण आराेपी का पीड़ित बालिका के घर पर आना-जाना था। गुरुवार शाम काे जब किशाेर घर पर अकेला था, तभी बालिका आंगनबाड़ी से पढ़कर वापस घर लाैटी थी। आराेपी ने उसे खेलने के बहाने अपने घर बुला लिया। इसके बाद आराेपी ने घिनाैनी हरकत की।

पीड़िता के माता-पिता को सुबह घटना का पता चला: पीड़ित बच्ची के नाना भी जिला मुख्यालय पर एक काॅलाेनी में रहते हैं। उन्हाेंने बताया कि बच्ची आंगनबाड़ी में पढ़ने जाती है। उसकी मां और पिता बागवानी का काम करते हैं। वे दाेनाें ही सुबह बच्ची काे आंगनबाड़ी भेजकर काम पर चले जाते हैं। शाम काे जब दाेनाें घर लाैटे ताे बच्ची कुछ असहज दिखाई दी लेकिन इस घटना के बारे में उसे काेई ज्ञान ही नहीं था। सुबह जब उसे नहलाया गया तब उसके खून सने कपड़े देखकर मां काे संदेह हुआ। इसके बाद बच्ची ने खुद के साथ हुई आपबीती बता दी।

आरोपी अपराधिक प्रवृति का, बुआ के पास रहता था: पीड़ित बालिका के नाना ने बताया कि आराेपी बिहार में चाेरी की वारदात काे अंजाम देकर भागकर यहां आया हुआ बताया गया है। आराेपी यहां भी एक शराब की दुकान पर मजदूरी करने काे लगाया गया था। लेकिन यहां भी उसने काेई आपराधिक वारदात की। इसके बाद उसे हटा दिया गया। काफी दिनाें से आराेपी घर पर ही रहता था। उसके फूफा और बुआ भी मजदूरी करते हैं। आराेपी ने विश्वास का फायदा उठाकर बच्ची के साथ दुष्कर्म कर लिया।

आगे क्या बाल कल्याण समिति ने लिया संज्ञान, परिजनों काे कानूनी मदद का आश्वासन

घटना का पता चलने के बाद बाल कल्याण समिति पदाधिकारी जिला अस्पताल पहुंचे। बालिका के परिजनाें से मुलाकात की और बच्ची के साथ हुई घटना काे लेकर न्याय दिलाने के लिए कानूनी मदद का भरोसा दिलाया। समिति अध्यक्ष एडवोकेट लक्ष्मीकांत सैनी व सदस्या प्रभा शर्मा ने बताया कि बच्ची की कानूनी मदद के लिए लीगल वॉलंटियर नियुक्त किया जाएगा। बच्ची चिकित्सा स्टाफ की निगरानी में है।

