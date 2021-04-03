पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वैक्सीन अभियान का दूसरा चरण शुरू:कोरोना टीके से डरे अफसर; 728 को वैक्सीन के लिए बुलाया, 375 ही आए

श्रीगंगानगर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कलेक्टर, एडीएम, एसडीएम ने लगवाया टीका, बोले- यह सुरक्षित, सभी जरूर लगवाएं

श्रीगंगानगर जिले में काेराेना टीकाकरण अभियान के दूसरे चरण की शुरूआत हाे चुकी है। इस अभियान में कलेक्टर से लेकर तहसीलदार तक सभी राजस्व अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों काे यह टीका लगाया जाना है।

गुुरुवार को पहला टीका कलेक्टर महावीर प्रसाद वर्मा ने लगवाया। लेकिन जिलेभर की बात करें तो राजस्व अधिकारियों ने टीके लगवाने में ज्यादा रुचि नहीं दिखाई। टीके के लिए 744 ने पंजीयन करवाया। 728 को मैसेज भेजे गए, लेकिन टीका लगवाने 375 अधिकारी व कर्मचारी (51.51 फीसदी) ही पहुंचे। ये आने वाले दिनों में टीके लगवा सकेंगे।

पहला चरण आज होगा पूरा, 13 हजार 925 को लगना है कोरोना टीका, अब तक 8434 ने लगवाया
इससे पहले प्रथम चरण में भी जिले की स्थिति खराब ही रही। विभाग का लक्ष्य 13,925 डॉक्टर्स व नर्सिंग कर्मियों को टीके लगाने का है, लेकिन अब तक कुल 8434 ने ही टीकाकरण करवाया है। गुरुवार को भी स्वास्थ्य विभाग के महज 15 कर्मचारियों ने ही टीके लगवाए।

विभाग ने टीकाकरण बढ़ाने के लिए वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर्स की संख्या बढ़ाई, प्राइवेट के साथ-साथ गांवों में भी सेंटर स्वीकृत किए, लेकिन डॉक्टर व नर्सिंगकर्मी इससे बच रहे हैं। पहला चरण आज पूरा हो रहा है और विभाग को एक दिन में शेष बचे 5491 लोगों को टीके लगाने हैं। अब आने वाले दिनों में पुलिस विभाग, शिक्षा विभाग समेत कई विभागों के अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को टीके लगाने की योजना है। इसके लिए वैक्सीन की खेप जल्दी आने वाली है।

आरसीएचओ डाॅ. एचएस बराड़ ने बताया कि ऐप के माध्यम से संबंधित कार्मिकों को सूचना लगातार भेजी जा रही है, लेकिन लोग अभी वैक्सीन का प्रारंभिक चरण होने के कारण इससे बच रहे हैं। उम्मीद है कि पहले चरण का परिणाम आने के बाद अधिकारी व कर्मचारी इसमें ज्यादा उत्साह से भाग लेंगे। हम भी अपील कर रहे हैं कि जिन लोगों की बारी आए, वे स्वयं आगे बढ़कर टीकाकरण कराएं, ताकि प्रदेश कोरोना मुक्त हो सके। उन्होंने बताया कि जिले में वैक्सीन लगवाने के बाद अब तक किसी की भी तबीयत खराब नहीं हुई है।

राजस्व अधिकारी टीके लगवा उदाहरण पेश करें: कलेक्टर
कलेक्टर महावीर प्रसाद वर्मा के नेतृत्व में कोरोना टीकाकरण के दूसरे चरण का शुभारंभ गुरुवार को हुआ। कलेक्टर वर्मा 11:30 बजे जिला अस्पताल पहुंचे एवं उत्साहपूर्वक टीका लगवाया। उनके साथ एडीएम भवानी सिंह पंवार ने भी टीकाकरण करवाया। कुछ ही समय बाद एसडीम उम्मेद सिंह रतनू भी टीका लगवाने पहुंचे। टीका लगवाने के बाद कलेक्टर ने कहा कि टीका पूरी तरह सुरक्षित है व उनके लिए गौरव का विषय है कि आज वे जिले के समस्त लोगों के लिए प्रेरणा का स्त्रोत बन सके।

उन्होंने कहा कि राजस्व अधिकारियों को टीका लगवाकर उदाहरण पेश करना चाहिए तथा पंचायती राज व पुलिस विभाग को भी आने वाले दिनों में टीकाकरण करवाना है। उन्होंने कहा कि जिले का प्रदर्शन सुधारने के लिए छूट गए स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को भी इस चरण में टीका लगवाया जाएगा। एडीएम प्रशासन भवानी सिंह ने कहा कि उन्हें पता भी नहीं चला कि कब मेडिकल स्टाफ ने टीका लगवा दिया और वे बेहतर महसूस कर रहे हैं। इस मौके पर सीएमएचओ डाॅ. गिरधारी लाल मेहरड़ा, पीएमओ डाॅ. बलदेव सिंह चैहान, डाॅ. केएस कामरा सहित सीनियर डाॅक्टर्स व अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें