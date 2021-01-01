पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अतिरिक्त सिविल न्यायालय का फैसला:कोर्ट के आदेश पर सहकारी उपभोक्ता होलसेल भंडार को दुकान का ताला तोड़कर कब्जा दिलाया

श्रीगंगानगर2 घंटे पहले
गोल बाजार स्थित श्रीगंगानगर सहकारी उपभोक्ता होलसेल भंडार लिमिटेड को उसकी किराए पर दी दुकान का कब्जा दिलाया गया है। होलसेल भंडार व किराएदार के बीच दुकान के किराए को लेकर विवाद चल रहा था। कोर्ट ने दुकान होलसेल भंडार को दिलाने के आदेश दिए थे।

अतिरिक्त सिविल न्यायालय संख्या-2 ने वर्ष 2018 में निर्णय सुनाते हुए होलसेल भंडार को न्यू शॉपिंग सेंटर स्थित दुकान नंबर 3 का कब्जा दिलाने का फैसला सुनाया था। किराएदार लालचंद व वधवा संस को दुकान खाली करने के निर्देश दिए थे। जिला न्यायालय के नाजिर अनिल गोदारा ने न्यायालय के आदेश पर शुक्रवार को दुकान का ताला तुड़वाकर कब्जा होलसेल भंडार को सौंपा।

होलसेल भंडार के वकील देवेंद्र गुप्ता के अनुसार होलसेल भंडार ने वर्ष 1983 में दुकान लालचंद आदि को किराए पर दी थी। वर्ष 2002में दुकान खाली करवाने का वाद कोर्ट में दायर किया था। इसमें वर्ष 2000 के बाद किराया नहीं देने और दुकान आगे सबलेट करने के आधार पर वाद लगाया गया था।

इसमें लालचंद निवासी तह बाजारी और वधवा संस को प्रतिवादी बनाया गया था। अतिरिक्त सिविल न्यायालय संख्या-2 ने वर्ष 2018 में दुकान खाली कर मालिक होलसेल भंडार को सौंपने के निर्देश प्रतिवादी पक्ष को दिए थे। दुकान खाली न करने पर होलसेल भंडार की ओर से वाद दायर किया गया था।

इस पर कोर्ट ने डिक्री पारित की थी कि दुकान का ताला तोड़ कर नियमानुसार डिक्रीदार को कब्जा दिलाया जाना चाहिए। शुक्रवार दोपहर में जब न्यायालय के नाजिर ने होलसेल भंडार के प्रतिनिधियों और पुलिस की मौजूदगी में दुकान का ताला तुड़वा कर खाली करने की कार्रवाई शुरू की।

