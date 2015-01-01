पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वर्दी काे किया शर्मसार:10 सितंबर काे घर से उठाया, 13 काे मुकदमा दर्ज, 14 काे गिरफ्तारी दिखाई और दो बार जेल में मिलने भी गई थीं एसआई अल्का बिश्नाेई

  • तत्कालीन पदमपुर एसएचओ ने अफीम तस्करी के एक मामले में पद का कई बार दुरुपयाेग कर वर्दी काे शर्मसार किया

पदमपुर एसएचओ रहते अल्का बिश्नाेई ने पद का कई बार गलत उपयाेग कर खाकी वर्दी काे शर्मसार किया। दमपुर के युवक विजय नायक काे एनडीपीएस एक्ट के मुकदमे में फंसाकर तीन लाख रुपए लिए। उसे एसआई अल्का ने 10 सितंबर की अल सुबह साढ़े चार बजे घर से उठाया था। उसे तीन दिन बिना काेई मुकदमा दर्ज किए ही थाने में रखा।

पांच बार पट्टे से पिटाई की और इसके बाद पीड़ित के माेबाइल फाेन से उस युवक काे फाेन किया जिसे अगले दिन यानी 13 सितंबर काे हनुमानगढ़ से 200 ग्राम अफीम के साथ पकड़ा था। जिससे अफीम बरामद की उसे मुख्य आराेपी बनाकर विजय नायक काे अफीम का सप्लायर बनाकर गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

जबकि 13 सितंबर काे ही उसे मुकदमे से अलग रखने के लिए एसआई अल्का ने चालक कांस्टेबल श्रवणकुमार के मार्फत पांच लाख रुपए मांगे। विजयकुमार ने बताया कि वह गिड़गिड़ाता रहा और दुहाई देता रहा कि उसका काेई कसूर ही नहीं ताे पांच लाख रुपए किस बात के देगा और इतने रुपए भी उसके पास है ही नहीं। इस पर एसआई अल्का ने धमकी दी कि विजय काे घर छाेड़ आओ और इसकी पत्नी काे उठाकर लाओ। उसे अफीम के मामले में गिरफ्तार कर लेंगे।

बच्चाें काे ननिहाल भेज देंगे। विजय ने बताया कि जब उसकी पत्नी काे गिरफ्तार करने पर बात आई तब उसने चालक श्रवणकुमार के मार्फत एसआई अल्का काे कहलवाया कि वह पांच लाख रुपए नहीं दे पाएगा। तब श्रवण ने तीन लाख रुपए में साैदा करवाया। श्रवण ने अपने फाेन से विजयकुमार की उसके दाेस्त महावीर से बात करवाई।

महावीर ने अपने खाते से दाे लाख रुपए निकलवाकर लाकर पदमपुर के व्यापारी सतू मदान और श्रवण कांस्टेबल काे दिए। एक लाख रुपए का विजयकुमार ने अपने बैंक अकाउंट का चेक बनाकर दिया। इसके बावजूद एसआई अल्का ने विजयकुमार नायक काे इस अफीम के मुकदमे में मुल्जिम बनाकर जांच अधिकारी करणपुर सीआई काे साैंप दिया।

उन्हाेंने विजयकुमार काे गिरफ्तार कर न्यायिक हिरासत में भिजवा दिया। उल्लेखनीय है कि इस मामले की विजयकुमार द्वारा एसपी राजन दुष्यंत काे शिकायत की गई थी। शिकायत की जांच करवाए जाने पर आराेप अक्षरश: सही पाए गए। इस पर एसआई अल्का बिश्नाेई और चालक कांस्टेबल श्रवणकुमार काे 15 दिसंबर काे निलंबित कर पुलिस लाइन में उपस्थिति देने काे कहा है। इनके खिलाफ विभागीय जांच भी खाेल दी गई है।

अल्का बिश्नाेई
अल्का बिश्नाेई

19 सितंबर काे जेल में दाखिल करवाया, 25 से 30 के बीच दाे बार जेल मिलने भी गईं थीं अल्का
इस पूरे मामले में एसआई अल्का की भूमिका बेहद ही चाैंकाने वाली रही है। पीड़ित विजय नायक ने बताया कि मुझे करणपुर सीआई ने 14 सितंबर काे काेविड जांच के लिए जिला मुख्यालय पर काेविड डेडिकेट सेंटर में छाेड़ दिया। मेरी काेविड रिपाेर्ट निगेटिव आने के बाद मुझे 19 सितंबर काे जेल में भेज दिया। 25 से 30 सितंबर के बीच एसआई अल्का दाे बार विजयकुमार काे जेल में भी मिलने गई। उसे आश्वस्त किया कि उसे जेल से छुड़वाने काे वह प्रयास कर रही है। एसआई अल्का ने विजयकुमार नायक के लिए काेर्ट में वकील भी खड़ा किया था।

विजय की ओर से दाे वकील पैरवी करने पहुंचे, एक एसआई अल्का ने भेजा था, उसने वापस लौटाया
जिस दिन विजयकुमार नायक की जमानत याचिका पर सुनवाई हाेनी थी, उस दिन एक वकील विजय नायक के चाचा ने कर रखा था जबकि एक वकील एसआई अल्का की ओर से अदालत में पहुंच गया। विजय की पैरवी करने के लिए दाे वकील अदालत मे खड़े थे। दाेनाें वकीलाें में इस बात काे लेकर बहस भी हुई कि इस केस काे काैन लड़ेगा। विजय के चाचा ने ही तय किया उनके द्वारा किए गए वकील काे ही यह केस लड़ना है। इस पर उनके ही वकील ने मामले में बहस की और 15 दिन की न्यायिक हिरासत के बाद वह जमानत पर जेल से बाहर आया।

विजय के परिवार में काेविड मरीज आया था, तब हुई अल्का से जान-पहचान, इस मामले से पहले फाेन भी करती थी: विजय नायक ने बताया कि उसके परिवार मे जुलाई अगस्त में काेविड मरीज आ गया था। तब एसआई अल्का बिश्नाेई घर पर आई थी। उस समय एसआई अल्का ने विजय नायक के फाेन नंबर लेकर माेबाइल फाेन में सेव किए थे। वह रूटीन में विजय से फाेन पर हाल चाल जानने काे फाेन भी करती रहती थी। विजय नायक पदमपुर बस स्टैंड पर गाड़ी किराए पर चलाता है। उसने खेती भी कर रखी है। विजयकुमार नायक ने बताया कि उसे अभी तक इस बात का पता नहीं चला कि एसआई अल्का ने अचानक उसे रात काे घर से उठाकर मुकदमे में क्याें फंसाया।

जांच अिधकारी सीओ रायसिंहनगर ने जांच में एसआई अल्का पर लगाए गए सभी आरोप सही पाए हैं। एसआई ने शिकायतकर्ता से रुपए लिए थे। उसकी इस मामले में सीधे तौर पर कोई भूमिका नजर नहीं आ रही।
-राजन दुष्यंत, एसपी, श्रीगंगानगर

