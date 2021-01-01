पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सफलता:27 हजार नशे की गाेलियों सहित पकड़े दाेनों आराेपियों में एक काे जेल भेजा, दूसरा दाे दिन के रिमांड पर लिया

श्रीगंगानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कांस्टेबल ग्राहक बनकर गिराेह तक पहुंचा, फिर पकड़े गए थे नशा तस्कर

गुरुवार काे 27 हजार नशीली गाेलियाें के तस्कर पकड़ने के पीछे पुलिस के प्रयास सराहनीय हैं। डीएसटी के कांस्टेबल राजकुमार बेनीवाल ने अपनी वेशभूषा व हुलिया बदलकर खुद काे ग्राहक बनाया। इसके बाद वह आराेपियाें के गढ़ में नशीली गाेलियाें की खरीदारी का साैदा करने गया।

इस गिराेह के लीडर चक 3 डी ढाणी निवासी पवन बिश्नाेई की ढाणी पहुंचे और फिर उसी केे साथ साैदा किया। 47 हजार गाेलियाें की सप्लाई की बात हुई। लेकिन आराेपी जब पुलिस के बिछाए जाल तक पहुंचे उससे पहले 20 हजार गाेलियां किसी ओर काे बेच आए। जवाहरनगर थाना से एसआई ललिता राठाैड़ और डीएसटी प्रभारी एसआई संदीप खिचड़ की टीम ने आराेपी भागसर निवासी लखबीरसिंह तथा अशाेकनगर बी निवासी राजेश उर्फ बिल्लू मक्कड़ काे 27 हजार नशीली गोलियाें सहित काबू करने में सफलता हासिल की।

मुकदमे की जांच सेतिया चौकी प्रभारी एसआई पवन कुमार कर रहे हैं। उन्हाेंने राजेश उर्फ बिल्लू काे शुक्रवार काे अदालत के आदेश से जेल भिजवा दिया। दूसरे आराेपी लखवीरसिंह काे दाे दिन के रिमांड पर लिया है। आराेपी पवन बिश्नाेई की ढाणी में पुलिस तीन बार छापेमारी कर चुकी लेकिन वह छुप गया है। पुलिस की संयुक्त पूछताछ में आराेपी लखबीरसिंह और बिल्लू मक्कड़ से खुलासा हुआ कि चक 3-डी निवासी पवन बिश्नोई अवैध रूप से नशीली गोलियों का थोक विक्रेता है। लखबीरसिंह ने नशीली गोलियों के 45 डिब्बे खरीदे थे। वहां से रवाना होते ही रास्ते में उसने 20 डिब्बे किसी अन्य को बेच दिए।

भास्कर पड़ताल...पवन बिश्नोई ने भागसर, चक महाराजका और साधुवाली के अनेक नशेड़ी युवकों की बना रखी है गैंग, कई जने मिलकर जाते हैं सप्लाई देने

सूत्राें से मिली जानकारी अनुसार 3 डी छाेटी निवासी पवन बिश्नाेई प्रतिबंधित घटक की गाेलियाें की सप्लाई की गैंग चलाता है। करीब डेढ़ साल से यह आराेपी इलाके में गाेलियाें की सप्लाई का काला काराेबार कर रहा है। एक अनुमान के अनुसार आराेपी इलाके में 10 लाख के करीब गाेलियाें की तस्करी कर चुका है। उसने साधुवाली, अपनी ढाणी के निकटवर्ती गांव भागसर और चक महाराजका गांव में रह रहे नशे के आदी युवकाें की गैंग बना रखी है। अपनी गैंग के सदस्याें काे खाने काे मुफ्त में गाेलियां देता है। हर सप्लाई के बदले मेहनताना भी दिया जाता है।

आराेपी नए ग्राहक काे सप्लाई देने 10 से 20 युवकाें की गैंग के साथ जाता है। गिराेह के सदस्य नशे की गाेलियाें के कार्टन वाले मुख्य सप्लायराें के आगे-पीछे रैकी करते हुए चलते हैं। आराेपी इतना शातिर है कि इस सप्लाई के साथ आया था लेकिन पुलिस के पीछे भागने के बावजूद वह भागने में कामयाब हाे गया। उसने तुरंत ही अपने अड्डे पर सूचना देकर शेष स्टाॅक काे इधर-उधर करवा दिया। पुलिस ने उसकी ढाणी में छापा मारा ताे वहां कुछ नहीं मिला।

इधर काेतवाली पुलिस ने इस दवा निर्माता कंपनी काे पत्र लिखा है। इसमें पुलिस ने कंपनी के गुड़गांव स्थित मुख्यालय से जानकारी मांगी है कि इस बैच का कुल कितना उत्पादन किया गया है। इस उत्पादन काे कंपनी ने किसे और कितनी मात्रा में बेचान किया है। खरीदार फर्म के नाम, पता, बिल आदि का ब्याैरा भी मांगा गया है।

