जोधपुर विद्युत वितरण निगम:निजीकरण का विरोध, दीपावली के बाेनस एवं स्थगित वेतन के भुगतान की मांग, ज्ञापन भेजा

श्रीगंगानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्थगित किए गए वेतन का अविलम्ब भुगतान करने की मांग
  • ज्ञापन में निजीकरण विरोध

जोधपुर विद्युत वितरण निगम श्रमिक संघ ने डिस्कॉम एसई काे प्रबंध निदेशक के नाम ज्ञापन भेजकर निजीकरण का विरोध किया है। दीपावली के बोनस व कोरोनाकाल को देखते हुए स्थगित किए गए वेतन का अविलम्ब भुगतान करने की मांग की गई है।

जोधपुर डिस्कॉम श्रमिक संघ प्रांतीय अध्यक्ष मोहनलाल माली के नेतृत्व में सौंपे गए ज्ञापन में तकनीकी कर्मचारियों की पदोन्नति शीघ्र करने, पूर्व में भूलवश वंचित रहे कर्मचारियों को पदोन्नति का लाभ पूर्व की तिथि से ही दिलाने, तकनीकी सहायक (आईटीआई) को 3-12-21-30 वर्ष सेवा अवधि की गणना नियुक्ति तिथि से करवाते हुए लाभ दिलाने, 33 केवी उप चौकियों पर कम से कम 4-4 तकनीकी कर्मचारी लगाने, पीने का पानी व रोशनी की व्यवस्था, महिला शौचालय बनाने आदि 10 सूत्री मांगें शामिल की गई हैं। भारतीय मजदूर संघ के जिलाध्यक्ष बलौर सिंह ने बताया कि तीन अलग-अलग सौंपे गए ज्ञापन में निजीकरण विरोध किया।

चेताया कि निजीकरण का दौर बंद नहीं किया ताे विद्युत कर्मचारी आंदोलन करेंगे। इस अवसर पर गुरप्रीत, सुदर्शन नागपाल, राजेंद्र, जितेंद्र डाबी, रविंद्र वर्मा, सुभाषचंद्र, भानुप्रताप, मिथिलेश, रामकुमार सहित जोधपुर विद्युत वितरण निगम श्रमिक संघ पदाधिकारी एवं सदस्य उपस्थित थे।

