आक्रोश:25 में से 10 ऑटाे टिपर टायर के अभाव में चल नहीं रहे 64 नए खरीदे थे वह भी निजी बाड़ाें में हाे रहे हैं खराब

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • पार्षद नगरपरिषद के स्टाेर में पहुंचे, वहां खड़े अाॅटाे टिपर की हालत देखकर नाराजगी जताई

दिवाली का त्याेहार करीब है। नगरपरिषद सफाई व्यवस्था काे लेकर लंबी चाैड़ी प्लानिंग बना रही है, दावा भी किया जा रहा है कि हर हाल में दिवाली से पहले पूरा शहर चमन कर दिया जाएगा। हैरानी की बात यह है कि नगरपरिषद द्वारा वर्तमान में शहर के 65 वार्डाें के लिए 25 अाॅटाे टिपर लगाए हुए हैं। इनमें से 10 टायर व बैटरी के अभाव में स्टाेर में ही खड़े हैं। यह ऑटाे टिपर लंबे समय से खराब पड़े हैं, संबंधित फर्म काे भी इस बाबत सूचित किया जा चुका है, लेकिन आज तक टायर सप्लाई नहीं हुए हैं। परेशानी की बात यह है कि दिवाली पर घर-घर सफाई हाे रही है, बड़ी मात्रा में कचरा घराें से निकल रहा है।

कचरे का समय से उठाव ही नहीं हाे सकेगा ताे शहरवासियाें काे लाभ कैसे मिलेगा। सफाई ठेका समाप्त हाेने के बाद से शहर में जगह-जगह कचरे के ढेर लगे हुए हैं। कंटेनर गंदगी से अटे पड़े हैं, इनसे कचरा निकलकर सड़क तक अाने लगा है। उक्त स्थानाें पर 24 घंटे दुर्गध आती रहती है। नगरपरिषद नए सफाई कर्मचारी रख भी लेती है ताे उठाव कैसे हाेगा यह साेचने का विषय बना हुआ है।

पार्षदाें ने जताया आक्राेश, बाेले 64 ऑटाे टिपर कमीशन के लिए खरीदे थे क्या

अनेक पार्षद मंगलवार काे परिषद के स्टाेर में पहुंचे। वहां नाकारा खड़े ऑटाे टिपराें के संबंध में स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी से कारण पूछा। पता चला कि अनेक ऑटाे टिपर कई माह से खराब खड़े हैं। पार्षद कमल नारंग, प्रियंक भाटी, विजेंदर स्वामी, हेमंत पाहुजा, हेमंत रास रानियां, सुशील चौधरी आदि का कहना है कि नगरपरिषद ने कुछ माह पूर्व करीब 4 कराेड़ रुपए खर्च कर 64 ऑटाे टिपर खरीदे। उक्त सभी ऑटाे टिपर करीब 3

माह से दाे अलग-अलग जगहाें पर निजी बाड़ाें में खड़े कर रखे हैं। ऐसे में सवाल यह उठता है कि परिषद काे जब ऑटाे टिपर वार्डाें में लगाने ही नहीं थे, ताे राजकाेष काे क्याें चूना लगाया गया। कमल नारंग का कहना था कि इस संबंध में बाेर्ड की बैठक में सभापति और आयुक्त से जवाब मांगा जाएगा। वहीं, पूर्व पार्षद पवन गाैड़ का कहना है कि इस मामले में एसीबी में परिवाद दर्ज करवाया हुआ है। जांच में सारी स्थिति स्पष्ट हाे जाएगी। इस खरीद में भ्रष्टाचार हुअा है इस बाबत डीएलबी में भी शिकायत की हुई है।

