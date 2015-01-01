पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑक्सीजन बैंक:तपोवन हॉस्पिटल में ऑक्सीजन बैंक शुरू कोरोना व अस्थमा रोगियों को मिलेगी राहत

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
श्रीगंगानगर। तपाेवन ट्रस्ट ने की ऑक्सीजन बैंक की शुरुअात।

जरूरतमंद कोरोना रोगियों की सहायता के लिए तपोवन ट्रस्ट द्वारा संचालित तपोवन हॉस्पिटल में रविवार काे ऑक्सीजन बैंक का शुभारंभ हुआ।तपोवन ट्रस्ट अध्यक्ष महेश पेड़ीवाल ने बताया कि जरूरतमंद मरीज जो कोरोना या अस्थमा के गंभीर रोग से पीड़ित हैं वह अधिकृत डाॅक्टर की अनुशंसा पर यह ऑक्सीजन जेनरेटिंग मशीन इलाज में मदद के लिए निशुल्क उपलब्ध करवाई जाएगी, वह घर ले जाकर इसका उपयोग कर सकता है। आवश्यकता अनुसार दस से पंद्रह दिन उपयोग के बाद इसे वापस हॉस्पिटल प्रबंधन को लौटाना होगा। हाॅस्पिटल में 6 ऑक्सीजन जेनरेटिंग मशीन से ऑक्सीजन बैंक की शुरुआत हुई है।

रोटरी क्लब श्रीगंगानगर सिटी व मारवाड़ी युवा मंच,श्रीगंगानगर ने एक-एक मशीन ऑक्सीजन बैंक को दान दी है, दो ऑक्सीजन जेनरेटिंग मशीन समाजसेवी अशोक चांडक परिवार द्वारा दान देने की घोषणा की गई है। इस कार्यक्रम में तपोवन ब्लड बैंक अध्यक्ष उदयपाल झाझड़िया, तपोवन हॉस्पिटल के परियोजना प्रभारी वेदप्रकाश लखोटिया, वरिष्ठ समाजसेवी अशोक चांडक, नगरपरिषद के पूर्व सभापति जगदीश जांदू, संयुक्त व्यापार मंडल अध्यक्ष तरसेम गुप्ता, डॉ. शैलेश गोयल, डॉ.आदित्य पेड़ीवाल आदि ने अपना संबोधन दिया। मंच संचालन वरिष्ठ पत्रकार राजकुमार जैन ने किया। इस अवसर पर पार्षद कमल नारंग, प्रियंक भाटी, वरिष्ठ एडवोकेट पूर्ण घोड़ेला, रमजान अली चौपदार, गोपाल मित्तल, कपिल असीजा, समाजसेवी योगेंद्र शर्मा, अनिल धारीवाल, बंटी भाटिया वाल्मीकि, एमपी सिंह, विनोद सेठी आदि उपस्थित थे।

