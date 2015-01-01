पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पाठयक्रम:अभिभावक, छात्र व निजी स्कूल संघ 50% पाठयक्रम के साथ परीक्षा कराने की कर रहे मांग

श्रीगंगानगर
कोरोना वायरस का संक्रमण लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है। इस महामारी को लेकर मार्च से स्कूलों के बंद हाेने की वजह से बच्चाें की पढ़ाई प्रभावित हाे रही है। बच्चाें के स्कूल नहीं आ पाने से आरबीएसई के सरकारी और गैर सरकारी सभी स्कूल सहित सीबीएसई स्कूलाें द्वारा ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई करवा करवाई जा रही है, लेकिन इंटनेट, मोबाइल जैसे संसाधनों के अभाव में काफी बच्चे ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई भी नहीं कर सके।

ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के बच्चों के साथ यह दिक्कत ज्यादा रही। ऐसे हालात में सीबीएसई ने मॉडल पेपर जारी कर परीक्षा की घंटी बजा दी है। अभिभावक, छात्र व निजी स्कूलाें के संघ के पदाधिकारी परीक्षा के पक्ष में तो हैं, लेकिन परीक्षा काे 50 फीसदी पाठ्यक्रम के साथ करवाने की मांग कर रहे हैं। परीक्षाओं को लेकर भास्कर संवाददाता ने अभिभावकाें व निजी स्कूल संघाें के पदाधिकारियाें से बातचीत कर जाना कि उनका परीक्षाओं काे लेकर क्या कहना है।

राजीव खेतान...बोर्ड की परीक्षा जरूरी मार्च की बजाय मई में करवाया जाए

स्कूल शिक्षा परिवार के जिलाध्यक्ष राजीव खेतान का कहना है कि बोर्ड की परीक्षा जरूरी है। इनको मार्च की बजाय मई में करवाया जाए साथ ही पाठयक्रम भी कम किया जाएगा। इसके अलावा सबसे पहले स्कूलों को खोलने की अनुमति दी जाए ताकि बच्चों को बोर्ड की परीक्षा के लिए तैयार किया जा सके। लाॅकडाउन खुलने के बाद लोगों की आवाजाही बढ़ी है। बच्चों के अभिभावक भी बाजार या फिर काम पर जा रहे हैं। स्कूलों में भी पूरी सावधानी रखी जाएगी।

बृजमोहन माहेश्वरी...सुरक्षा बहुत जरूरी परीक्षा बाद में भी करवाई जा सकती है

अग्रसेन चाैक निवासी अभिभावक बृजमाेहन माहेश्वरी ने कहा कि बाेर्ड की परीक्षाएं जरूरी होनी चाहिए, लेकिन कोरोना को देखते हुए बच्चों की सुरक्षा सबसे ज्यादा जरूरी हाे जाती है, क्योंकि परीक्षा से ज्यादा महत्वपूर्ण जीवन है। जब कोरोना का संकट खत्म हो जाएगा तो परीक्षा बाद में भी करवाई जा सकती है। उन्हाेंने बताया कि उनका बेटा 10वीं की तैयारी कर रहा है। अभिभावकाें की अाेर से सरकार को पत्र लिखकर कोरोना खत्म होने के बाद ही परीक्षा करवाने की मांग मंच की तरफ से रखी जा चुकी है।

अरूण शर्मा...ऑनलाइन क्लास के दौरान रहती है इंटरनेट की दिक्कत, सही ढ़ग से नहीं होती पढ़ाई

पी ब्लाॅक अरूण शर्मा का कहना है कि उनकी बेटी कक्षा 12वीं में पढ़ रही है। कोरोना की वजह से इस बार वह स्कूल नहीं जा सकी और जो आनलइन पढ़ाई स्कूल की तरफ से करवाई जा रही है, उससे पढ़ाई सही ढंग से नहीं हो पा रही है। आनलाइन क्लासेज शुरू हाेने के दाैरान ज्यादातर इंटरनेट की दिक्कत रहती है। जब अध्यापक पढ़ाते हैं तो वह जुड़ नहीं पाते हैं। ऐसा कई बार होता है और उस दिन बच्चा पढ़ नहीं पाता है। ऐसे में जब बच्चे पढ़े ही नहीं हैं तो फिर परीक्षा का कोई खास मकसद नही रह जाता है। फिर भी सरकार अगर परीक्षा करवाना चाहती है तो कोरोना खत्म होने की परीक्षा आधे पाठयक्रम के साथ करवाएं। ताकि विद्यार्थियाें काे परीक्षा की तैयारी करने में ज्यादा मुश्किल न अाए।

