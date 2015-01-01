पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काेरोना का कहर:पीएमओ डॉ. कामरा दोबारा हुए पॉजिटिव, एक व्यक्ति की मौत, 148 नए संक्रमित रोगी मिले

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • जिले में कोरोना पॉजिटिव रोगियों की संख्या 5600 से पार हुई

एक बार कोरोना होने के बाद एंटीबॉडी बनने की धारणा अब टूट रही है। जिला अस्पताल के पीएमओ डॉ. केएस कामरा दो महीनों में दूसरी बार पॉजिटिव हो चुके हैं। डॉ. कामरा के कोरोना संक्रमित होने की रिपोर्ट शुक्रवार को मिली है। जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कोरोना पॉजिटिव एक रोगी की माैत हो गई। श्रीकरणपुर निवासी 50 वर्षीय इस रोगी को पिछले दिनों भर्ती करवाया गया था। अनूपगढ़ के वार्ड नंबर 3 निवासी एक संदिग्ध कोरोना रोगी महिला की मृत्यु भी हो गई जिसे गुरुवार को ही भर्ती करवाया गया था।

शुक्रवार को जिले में 148 नए रोगी मिले हैं। पीएमओ डॉ. कामरा के अनुसार उन्हें गुरुवार को कोरोना के लक्षण महसूस हुए तो सैंपलिंग करवाई गई। शनिवार को रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। डॉ. कामरा के अनुसार इससे पूर्व 9 सितंबर को उनकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई थी। संभवतया कोरोना का वायरस अपनी स्ट्रेन बदल रहा है, जिससे वे कोरोना ड्यूटी के दौरान दूसरी बार संक्रमित हो गए। जिला अस्पताल के एक अन्य डॉक्टर की रिपोर्ट भी शुक्रवार को पॉजिटिव आई है।

श्रीगंगानगर जिले में 6 दिनों में 526 रोगी

नवंबर के छह दिनों में जिले में कोरोना पॉजिटिव 526 रोगी मिल चुके हैं। अब तक 5600 से ज्यादा पॉजिटिव रोगी मिल चुके हैं। सरकार की ओर से अभी तक कोरोना के वास्तविक आंकड़े छिपाए जा रहे हैं। सरकारी आंकड़ों में शुक्रवार काे जिले में 102 रोगी मिलना बताया जा रहा है। इस रिकॉर्ड के अनुसार जिले में अब तक 4147 रोगी ही हैं। करीब 1500 रोगी कम बताए जा रहे हैं।

