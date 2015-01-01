पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नशीली गाेलियां बरामद:नशे के खिलाफ पुलिस की मुहिम; 4 जगह छापा 52870 नशीली गाेलियां बरामद, 5 तस्कर पकड़े

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • काेतवाली, जवाहरनगर, मीरा चौकी और चूनावढ़ पुलिस की शनिवार-रविवार रात काे कार्रवाइयां, आराेपी रिमांड पर लिए

जिला पुलिस की ओर से शनिवार रात काे विशेष अभियान के तहत चार जगह कार्रवाई में पांच आराेपियाें काे नशे के काम ली जा रही गाेलियाें सहित पकड़ा है। पांचों आराेपियाें से जामा तलाशी में प्रतिबंधित घटक की 52870 गाेलियां व 2 किलो रैपर निकाली गोलियां बरामद की गई हैं। आराेपियाें के खिलाफ मादक पदार्थ तस्करी के अाराेप में चार मुकदमे दर्ज किए गए हैं।

आराेपियाें काे जांच अधिकारियाें द्वारा अदालत में पेशकर रिमांड पर लिया गया है। एसपी राजन दुष्यंत ने बताया कि वर्तमान में नशा एक राष्ट्रीय समस्या का रूप ले चुका है। करोड़ों लोग नशे की समस्या से ग्रस्त हैं। भारत सरकार की ओर से 15 अगस्त से देश के 272 जिलों में नशा मुक्त अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। इसी प्रकार बीकानेंर रेज में भी नशे के खिलाफ ‘ऑपरेशन प्रहार’ शुरू किया गया है।

जवाहरनगर पुलिस ने एक आराेपी काे 16500 गाेलियाें, कोतवाली पुलिस ने एक आराेपी काे 30 हजार गाेलियाें व चूनावढ़ पुलिस ने दाे आराेपियाें काे 270 गाेालियाें सहित पकड़ा है। पांचों तस्कराें से बरामद की गईं 52,870 नशीली गोलियां आराेपी कहां से लेकर आए, इस संबंध में जांच जारी है।

पहली कार्रवाई सेतिया चाैकी प्रभारी एसआई सुरजीतकुमार, हवलदार गुलाबसिंह, गुरमेलसिंह, एचएम सतवीर राठाैड़, कांस्टेबल राजेश, सुरेंद्र, मनफूल व भगवानसिंह की टीम ने गाेपनीय सूचनाएं जुटाकर की। टीम ने शनिवार रात काे गुप्ता बाल भारती स्कूल के पास विनाेबा बस्ती की ओर जाने वाली सड़क पर 78 ई ब्‍लॉक व हाल किराएदार 207 विनोबा बस्ती निवासी मनीष गल्होत्रा पुत्र गुरदासराय अरोड़ा के पास से 90 डिब्बों में

30 हजार गाेलियां पकड़ीं। तीसरी गिरफ्तारी...9 जी छाेटी गांव के बस स्टैंड पर पकड़े दाे आराेपी, 270 गाेलियां मिलीं, पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज किया​​​​​​​

चूनावढ़ एसएचओ परमेश्वर सुथार, हवलदार देवेंद्र बख्शी, कांस्टेबल ओकरसिंह, सुरेंद्रकुमार, सतपाल व अंग्रेजकुमार की टीम ने शनिवार रात गश्त के दाैरान 9 जी छोटी गांव के बस स्टैंड के पास से आराेपी 3 एचएच निवासी राजेश उर्फ चीलिया पुत्र सुरजाराम नायक तथा 6 एच छाेटी निवासी राजुसिंह पुत्र मालासिंह रामदासिया के कब्जा से एनडीपीएस एक्ट में प्रतिबंधित घटक की 270 गोलियाें सहित गिरफ्तार किया। आराेपियाें के खिलाफ दर्ज किए गए मुकदमे की जांच की जा रही है।

दूसरी गिरफ्तारी...हाउसिंग बाेर्ड में मंदिर के पास पकड़ा तस्कर 16500 गाेलियां मिली

जवाहरनगर थाने से एसअाई शिम्भुदयाल, एएसअाई कंवरपाल सिंह, हवलदार महेशचन्द व कांस्टेबल सुभाष की टीम ने गश्त के दाैरान हाउसिंग बोर्ड शिव मंदिर पार्क के गेट के पास आरोपी धन्वंतरि उर्फ रिक्कू अग्रवाल पुत्र राधेश्याम अग्रवाल काे पकड़ा। उसके पास से एनडीपीएस एक्ट में प्रतिबंधित घटक की 16500 गाेलियां बरामद हुईं। अाराेपी 2/278 हाउसिंग बोर्ड स्थित मकान में ही रहता है। अाराेपी के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कर जांच सदर एसएचअाे हनुमानाराम काे दी गई है।


