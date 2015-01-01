पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रशासन को पत्र:राजनीतिक दबाव दूर नहीं किया ताे काेविड सुविधा बंद कर सकता है जन सेवा हाॅस्पिटल

श्रीगंगानगर
जनसेवा अस्पताल में कोरोना जांच की लैब का काम अंतिम चरण में है। यहां जांच रिपोर्ट पांच घंटे में ही मरीज को दे दी जाएगी
  • कुछ लाेगों पर दबाव की राजनीति के लिए गुमराह करने का अाराेप लगाया, यह भी कहा-सरकार से अभी तक अनुदान भी नहीं मिला

जन सेवा हाॅस्पिटल ने प्रशासन काे पत्र भेजकर आराेप लगाया है कि राजनीतिक दबाव बनाने के लिए कुछ लाेग उनके संस्थान में संचालित काेराेना अस्पताल के बारे में लाेगाें काे गुमराह कर रहे हैं। दबाव बनाने वाले लाेग अाए दिन उनके जानकार राेगियाें का मुफ्त इलाज करने सहित अन्य सुविधाएं देने के लिए राजनीतिक द्वेषतावश आरोप लगा रहे हैं।

जन सेवा हॉस्पिटल के मुख्य प्रशासनिक अधिकारी बलजीत सिंह की ओर से जिला कलेक्टर को भेजे पत्र में चेताया गया है कि अगर उन्हें अनावश्यक राजनीतिक दबाव से निजात नहीं मिली तो संस्था मजबूरन ठोस निर्णय लेगी। इसमें कोरोना अस्पताल बंद भी किया जा सकता है। मुख्य प्रशासनिक अधिकारी के अनुसार जन सेवा हॉस्पिटल अधिकृत डेडिकेटेड काेविड अस्पताल व कोविड केयर सेंटर और कोविड हेल्थ सेंटर संचालित कर रहा है। लाॅकडाउन के दौरान टांटिया समूह के जन सेवा अस्पताल ने सरकार का सहयोग किया।

लॉकडाउन में आपातकालीन चिकित्सा सुविधाएं, दवाओं की होम डिलीवरी, टेली ओपीडी में निशुल्क परामर्श सहित अन्य सुविधाएं दी। जन सेवा हॉस्पिटल का एक बड़ा हिस्सा प्रशासन ने अधिकृत कर क्वारेंटाइन सेंटर व आइसोलेशन सेंटर बनाया। इसके बदले संस्थान को कोई सरकारी अनुदान नहीं मिला। इसके अलावा राज्य सरकार ने टांटिया यूनिवर्सिटी परिसर में कोविड केयर सेंटर बनाया है।

इसके लिए 80 रुपए प्रति बेड के हिसाब से अनुदान देय है। अभी तक संस्थान को सरकार की ओर से अनुदान नहीं दिया गया है। संस्थान में कोरोना सैंपल कलेक्शन सेंटर के लिए भी निशुल्क जमीन उपलब्ध करवाई गई है। कोरोना रोगियों को सभी सुविधाएं उपलब्ध करवाई जा रही हैं ताकि उन्हें इलाज के लिए महानगरों की तरफ न भागना पड़े।

अब टांटिया समूह कोरोना की जांच के लिए क्षेत्र की आधुनिक जांच लैब स्थापित करने जा रहा है ताकि यहां भी जांच सुविधाएं बढ़ें। ये लैब जल्द ही शुरू हो जाएगी। इसमें पांच घंटे में ही जांच रिपोर्ट मिलेगी। इससे जिले में सैंपल की टेस्टिंग की क्षमता बढ़ेगी।

नए नोटिफिकेशन में एक दिन का खर्च 5 से 9 हजार रुपए

प्रशासनिक अधिकारी के मुताबिक कोरोना के इलाज के लिए ज्यादा रुपए वसूलने का आरोप लगाने वालों का कहना है कि इलाज के लिए प्रतिदिन प्रति रोगी 4 हजार रुपए की दर राज्य सरकार ने निर्धारित की है। हालांकि इसके बाद राज्य सरकार ने नया नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया है। इसमें इलाज का प्रतिदिन का खर्च बढ़ाकर 5 हजार से 9 हजार रुपए कर दिया है।

राज्य सरकार के 3 सितंबर काे जारी नाेटिफिकेशन के अनुसार सामान्य मरीज को 7 दिन तक, गंभीर व अति गंभीर श्रेणी के मरीज को 10 दिन तक इलाज देना जरूरी है। इलाज का खर्च सामान्य श्रेणी के लिए 5 हजार रुपए, गंभीर श्रेणी के लिए 7500 रुपए और अति गंभीर श्रेणी के मरीजों के लिए 9 हजार रुपए निर्धारित है। इस हिसाब से अति गंभीर श्रेणी के मरीज के इलाज का 90 हजार रुपए खर्च बैठता है।

इस श्रेणी में इलाज पैकेज में रेमिडिसिविर इंजेक्शन, सीटी स्कैन व अन्य जांचें शामिल नहीं हैं। गंभीर व अति गंभीर मरीजों को 4-4 हजार रुपए मूल्य के ये 6 इंजेक्शन लगाने पड़ते हैं। इसके अलावा सीटी स्कैन व आईएल-6 सहित अन्य जांचें भी करनी पड़ती हैं। गंभीर व अति गंभीर मरीज के इलाज पर करीब सवा लाख रुपए खर्च हो जाता है। गंभीर व अति गंभीर रोगियों को दी जाने वाली विशेष दवाएं राज्य सरकार की अाेर से निर्धारित पैकेज में शामिल नहीं होती।

