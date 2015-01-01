पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सूरतगढ़ से खबर:पाॅजिटिव पीएमओ डाॅ. कामरा का पूरा परिवार संक्रमित, 76 राेगी मिले व 3 महिलाओं की माैत

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पिछले दिनाें दूसरी बार संक्रमित हुए जिला अस्पताल के पीएमओ डाॅ. केएस कामरा का अब पूरा परिवार ही काेराेना पाॅजिटिव हाे गया है। डाॅ. कामरा की 90 वर्षीय माता, पत्नी व दो बेटों की मंगलवार को कोरोना पॉजिटिव रिपोर्ट मिली है। मंगलवार को जिले में 76 नए कोरोना रोगी मिले हैं। रोगियों की संख्या 6 हजार से पार हो चुकी है। वहीं, कोरोना पॉजिटिव सूरतगढ़ की दो और अनूपगढ़ क्षेत्र के एक गांव की एक महिला रोगी की मौत हो गई। एक ही दिन में तीन रोगियों की मौत हुई। जिले में फिलहाल 831 एक्टिव रोगी हैं।

पीएमओ डॉ. केएस कामरा पूरे परिवार सहित बीकानेर गए थे। वहीं से डॉ. कामरा व परिवार के अन्य सदस्यों के कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने की आशंका है। फिलहाल पूरा परिवार होम आइसोलेट है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार जिले में कोरोना कोरोना रोगियों की संख्या 4454 तक पहुंच गई है। विभाग अभी तक जिले में 26 व्यक्तियों ही मौत होना बता रहा है। हकीकत में कोरोना की वजह से 50 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें