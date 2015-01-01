पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शनी:पंजाब अजा बोर्ड के चेयरमैन ने किया प्रदर्शनी का अवलोकन, दिव्यांग बच्चों की प्रतिभा को सराहा

श्रीगंगानगर2 घंटे पहले
पंजाब अनुसूचित जाति व जनजाति बोर्ड के चेयरमैन राज्यमंत्री करणवीर सिंह इंदौरा ने जुबिन स्पास्टिक होम में दिव्यांग बच्चों की ओर से लगाई गई प्रदर्शनी का अवलोकन किया। इस अवसर पर इंदौरा ने कहा कि संस्था प्रधान व सचिव आहूजा दंपती साधुवाद के पात्र हैं जो दिव्यांग बच्चों को आत्मनिर्भर बनने के लिए प्रोत्साहित कर रही है।

उन्होंने कहा कि अपने पैरों पर खड़ा होकर दिव्यांग बच्चा अपने परिवार का पालन-पोषण कर सकता है। इस तरह की ट्रेनिंग जुबिन संस्थान करवा रहा है। बच्चे आत्मनिर्भर होकर सामग्री ड्राई फ्रूट बॉक्स, पेन स्टैंड, दीवार घड़ी, बंधनवार आदि सामग्री का निर्माण कर अपने परिवार का भरण-पोषण कर सकते हैं। इससे दिव्यांग बच्चा किसी के सामने हाथ नहीं फैलाएगा, वह अपनी रोजी-रोटी स्वयं के कारोबार से चला सकेगा।

इंदौरा ने कहा कि उन्हें आज बहुत प्रसन्नता हुई कि एक स्वस्थ बच्चे के लिए उपरोक्त सामग्री बनाना बहुत मुश्किल है। दिव्यांग बच्चे सामग्री बनाकर अपनी प्रतिभा दिखा रहे हैं। इस मौके पर संस्था के संस्थापक डॉ. दर्शन आहूजा, सचिव विनीता आहूजा, डॉ हिमांशु आहूजा, हेमंत कलिया, मनीषा सुदेरा, रिंकू सोनी, रोहिताश कुमार, सीता देवी, प्रेमलता, गुरबचन सिंह गुरप्रीत कौर आदि उपस्थित थे।

