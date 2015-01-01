पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सादुलशहर की खबर:समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीदे मूंग काे कचरा बताया, गुस्साए किसानों ने जताया रोष

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीद की गई मूंग की फसल वेयर हाउस में भंडारण नहीं करने से विवाद शुरू हाे गया है। वेयर हाउस में मूंग की गुणवत्ता मापदंड से कम बताई गई ताे क्रय विक्रय सहकारी समिति ने संबंधित किसान काे मूंग वापस ले जाने काे कहा। इस पर किसानाें ने आक्राेश जताया। आराेप है कि किसानाें काे अनावश्यक ही परेशान किया जा रहा है। दरअसल जिस मूंग काे तय मापदंड के अनुसार मानते हुए क्रय विक्रय सहकारी समिति ने खरीद लिया था उसी की क्वालिटी पर सवाल उठाते हुए राजस्थान वेयर हाउस के प्रबंधन ने मूंग भंडारित करने से मना कर दिया।

आराेप यह भी है कि प्रबंधन ने मूंग के लिए कचरा शब्द का उपयाेग किया।इस घटना की जानकारी मिलने परे ग्रामीण किसान मजदूर समिति के ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष शिवप्रकाश सहारण किसानों के साथ पहुंचे। उन्हाेंने क्रय-विक्रय सहकारी समिति के मैनेजर मुकेश मीणा से बात की। समिति मैनेजर ने जानकारी दी कि स्टेट वेयरहाउस के प्रबंधक ने मूंग वापस भेज दिया।

इसके बाद किसान नेता मैनेजर मुकेश मीणा व खरीद कर्मचारी स्टेट वेयरहाउस के ऑफिस में फसल का सैंपल लेने गए। आराेप है कि वहां वेयर हाउस के मैनेजर गोपाल शर्मा ने फसल काे लेकर कहा कि हम यह कचरा वेयर हाउस में नहीं रखेंगे। इस पर किसानाेंे ने राेष जताया। किसान मजदूर समिति के ब्लाॅक अध्यक्ष शिवप्रकाश सहारण ने कहा कि फसल काे कचरा बाेलने पर किसानाें में राेष है। गुरुवार सुबह 11 बजे क्षेत्र के किसान क्रय विक्रय सहकारी समिति में एकत्रित हाेंगे।

खरीद से पहले सैंपल लिया था। मूंग की गुणवत्ता सही थी। जब मूंग वेयर हाउस भेजी गई ताे गया तो वेयर हाउस प्रबंधक ने कहा कि इस कचरे को यहां नहीं रखेंगे। इस संबंध में उच्चाधिकारियाें काे अवगत करवाया है। - मुकेश मीणा, व्यवस्थापक, क्रय विक्रय सहकारी समिति।

