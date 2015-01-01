पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मुकदमा दर्ज:खरीदशुदा दुकान किसी अन्य काे बेचान कर 12 रुपए लाख की ठगी, मुकदमा दर्ज

श्रीगंगानगर19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

खरीदशुदा भूखंड काे कूट रचित दस्तावेजाें की मदद से किसी अन्य व्यक्ति काे बेचान करने का मामला सामने आया है। इस संबंध में अदालत के आदेश से सदर पुलिस ने मुकदमा दर्ज किया है। परिवादी 9 एसपीएम राधेश्याम पुत्र लच्छीराम ने अदालत काे दिए इस्तगासे में आराेप लगाए हैं कि उसने साधुवाली निवासी सतपाल पुत्र पृथ्वीराज से हनुमानगढ़ राेड पर 12 लाख रुपए में एक दुकान खरीदी थी।

इसका आराेपी सतपाल ने परिवादी के हक में करारनामे के बाद रकम प्राप्त करके बैयनामा भी करवा दिया था। इसका कब्जा आराेपी से परिवादी ने ले लिया था लेकिन परिवादी काे दुकान के आसपास के दुकानदाराें ने बताया कि आराेपी सतपाल ने उक्त दुकान किसी अन्य व्यक्ति काे कूट रचित दस्तावेज तैयार कर बेचान कर दी है। यह साैदा 11 सितंबर काे करके आराेपी ने परिवादी से 12 लाख रुपए की ठगी कर ली है। इस

संबंध में सूचना मिलने पर परिवादी ने आराेपी सतपाल से संपर्क किया ताे आराेपी ने साफ इनकार करते हुए कहा कि उसने ताे ठगी मारनी थी। आराेपी ने परिवादी काे भूखंड के रुपए लाैटाने से ही इनकार कर दिया। सदर पुलिस इस मामले की जांच करके सच्चाई पता लगाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें