पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

5 चोर पकड़े गएं:सदर बाजार में पर्स और नेहरू पार्क के पास मोबाइल छीना, सीसीटीवी कैमरों से हुई पहचान, 5 लाेग पकड़े

श्रीगंगानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • माेबाइल छीनने वाले दाेनाें भाइयों से माेटरसाइकिल और 4500 रुपए भी पुलिस ने बरामद किए
  • आराेपी नशे के आदी हैं और आए दिन वारदातें करते रहते हैं

काेतवाली एरिया में बुधवार दाेपहर और शाम काे दाे अलग-अलग वारदाताें में बाइक सवार युवक एक किसान का पर्स और लैब टेक्निशियन से मोबाइल छीनकर भाग निकले। काेतवाली पुलिस ने दाेनाें मामलाें में गुरुवार दाेपहर आराेपी काबू कर लिए। पुलिस ने पुरानी अबादी निवासी अकबर उर्फ अकबरिया मुस्लमान, चांदनी चाैक निवासी अमित दास व वार्ड 19 निवासी के शंकर शर्मा काे गिरफ्तार कर बाइक व नकदी आदि बरामद की है।

मोबाइल छीनने के मामले में अशाेकनगर बी निवासी राजकुमार व मनीषकुमार पुत्र मिलखराज काे गिरफ्तार किया है। इनमें राजकुमार पर जवाहरनगर थाने में 6 और मनीष पर 5 मुकदमे दर्ज हैं।

काेनी के निकट ढाणी 4 पी निवासी किसान करनैलसिंह पुत्र गंगासिंह बुधवार दाेपहर बाजार खरीदारी करने आए थे। नई धानमंडी में नरमे की ट्राॅली बेचकर आढ़ती से पांच हजार रुपए नकदी ली और तहबाजारी चले गए। शाम 4 बजे बाइक सवार तीन युवक झपटा मारकर पर्स छीनकर भाग गए। पर्स में पांच हजार रुपए नकदी और महत्वपूर्ण दस्तावेज थे। करनैलसिंह ने थाने पहुंच इस संबंध में परिवाद दिया।

काेतवाल गजेंद्र जाेधा ने बताया कि केस दर्ज कर एएसआई राजेंद्र प्रसाद के नेतृत्व में टीम काे आराेपियाें की तलाश के लिए लगाया। इसी बीच रात 7:30 बजे भांभू काॅलाेनी निवासी युवक शुभम साेनी पुत्र दीवानचंद से नेहरू पार्क के पास से बाइक सवार दाे युवक मोबाइल छीनकर भाग गए।

उसने बस स्टैंड चाैकी में घटना की जानकारी दी। पुलिस के अनुसार घटना के समय लैब टेक्निशियन शुभम पार्क में घूमने जा रहा था। इसी बीच बाइक पर आए दाे युवकाें ने उससे मोबाइल छीन लिया और भाग गए। दाेनाें टीमाें ने गुरुवार दाेपहर तक दाेनाें वारदाताें में शामिल 5 लाेगाें काे गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

बस स्टैंड चाैकी प्रभारी एएसआई केशव शर्मा ने बताया कि नेहरू पार्क के पास मोबाइल छीनने के मामले में अशाेकनगर बी निवासी राजकुमार व मनीषकुमार पुत्र मिलखराज काे गिरफ्तार किया है। राजकुमार पर जवाहरनगर थाने में 6 और मनीष पर 5 मुकदमे दर्ज हैं।

दाेनाें भाई नशा करने के आदी हैं। घटनास्थल के पास के सीसी कैमराें की रिकाॅर्डिंग देखे ताे अाराेपी पहचान में आ गए। इस पर दाेनाें आराेपियाें काे पकड़ने के लिए अशाेकनगर बी अाैर माैसम विभाग राेड पर सादा वर्दी में निगरानी की।

आराेपी स्मैक के आदी हैं। वे नशा करने के बाद घर पहुंचे ताे पकड़ लिए गए। आराेपियाें से छीना गया मोबाइल फाेन भी बरामद कर लिया। इधर तह बाजारी से किसान करनैलसिंह के हाथाें पर्स छीनकर भागे बाइक सवार तीनाें युवकों की तलाश में एएसआई राजेंद्र, हवलदार सतवीरसिंह राठौड़, कांस्टेबल राकेश, प्रमाेद, विरेंद्र काे लगाया गया।

टीम ने घटनास्थल के आस पास के सीसी कैमरे देखे ताे आराेपी पुरानी अबादी सुखवंत सिनेमा के निकट निवासी 25 वर्षीय अकबर उर्फ अकबरिया मुस्लमान,चांदनी चाैक के निकट निवासी 20 वर्षीय अमित दास व वार्ड 19 निवासी 28 वर्षीय शंकर शर्मा काे पकड़ लिया गया। आराेपियाें से वारदात में उपयाेग की गई बाइक और पर्स में से निकाले गए 45 साै रुपए नकदी और दस्तावेज बरामद कर लिए। तीनाें आराेपी नशे के आदी हैं और आए दिन वारदातें करते रहते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें