रसद विभाग की कार्रवाई:छापा, 25 लीटर पेट्राेल, 220 लीटर डीजल; 2 सिलेंडर जब्त

श्रीगंगानगर3 घंटे पहले
  • रसद विभाग का अरायण में स्पेयर पार्ट्स की दुकान पर छापा, गड़बड़ मिली

ग्राम अरायण (श्रीकरणपुर क्षेत्र) में गुरुवार काे जिला रसद विभाग की टीम ने स्पेयर पार्ट्स की एक दुकान पर आकस्मिक जांच की। इसमें बड़ी मात्रा में अवैध रूप से बेचान के लिए लाया गया पेट्राेल-डीजल बरामद हुआ है।

जिला रसद अधिकारी राकेश साेनी के नेतृत्व में टीम ने दुकान से 2 घरेलू अनुदानित सीलबंद गैस सिलेंडर (एचपीसी) के भी जब्त किए हैं। डीएसओ ने बताया कि आबादी क्षेत्र की दुकानाें पर अवैध रूप से पेट्राेल-डीजल बेचान किए जाने व अवैध गैस रीफिलिंग की शिकायतें मिल रही थी। खाद्य विभाग के शासन सचिव व कलेक्टर गंगानगर के निर्देश पर श्रीकरणपुर के प्रवर्तन अधिकारी संदीप गाैड़ व रायसिंहनगर प्रवर्तन अधिकारी सराेज बिश्नाेई काे साथ लेकर कार्रवार्ई की गई।

टीम की ओर से नंबरदार धर्मकांटा के पास स्थित शंकर सुखीजा उर्फ कृष्ण सूखीजा पुत्र टेकचंद निवासी अरायण की स्पेयर पार्ट्स की दुकान पर आकस्मिक जांच की गई। माैके पर दुकान का कर्मचारी मांगीराम नायक मिला। कार्रवाई के दाैरान गांव के सरपंच ओमप्रकाश साेलंकी भी माैजूद रहे।

जांच में दाे बड़ी खामियां हुईं उजागर
1. जांच के दाैरान दुकान से 25 लीटर पेट्राेल व 220 लीटर डीजल मय तीन प्लास्टिक केन 60 लीटर वाले, तीन प्लास्टिक कैनी 30 लीटर वाली, पांच माप (10 लीटर, पांच लीटर, 2 लीटर), तीन लाेहे की कीप, एक प्लास्टिक कीप, एक हस्तचलित पंप बरामद किया गया।
2. दुकान से दाे अनुदानित घरेलू सीलबंद गैस सिलेंडर (एचपीसी), 01 विद्युत चलित गैस रीफिलिंग माेटर मय 2.प्लास्टिक पाइप, 1 नाेजल भी बरामद किए गए।

कलेक्टर के समक्ष पेश करेंगे इस्तगासा
डीएसओ राकेश साेनी के मुताबिक प्रकरण में जब्त की गई समस्त सामग्री काे राजसात करने के लिए अावश्यक वस्तु अधिनियम 1955 की धारा 6 ए के तहत इस्तागासा तैयार कर कलेक्टर के समक्ष पेश किया जाएगा।

