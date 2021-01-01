पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

उत्तर पश्चिम रेलवे का आदेश:रेल प्रशासन ने श्रीगंगानगर-रेवाड़ी ट्रेन 5 फरवरी से चलाने के आदेश जारी किए

श्रीगंगानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

रेल प्रशासन ने श्रीगंगानगर-रेवाड़ी ट्रैन को 5 फरवरी से चलाने के आदेश जारी किए हैं। काेराेनाकाल से पहले इस रूट पर रेवाड़ी के लिए पैसेंजर ट्रेन चलती थी, लेकिन अब इसके स्थान पर एक्सप्रेस चलाई जाएगी। पंजाब व श्रीगंगानगर क्षेत्र के लाेग पिछले कई माह से इस ट्रेन काे चलाने की मांग कर रहे थे।

उत्तर पश्चिम रेलवे के मुख्य जनसंपर्क अधिकारी गौरव गौड़ के अनुसार गाड़ी संख्या 04734, श्रीगंगानगर-रेवाड़ी प्रतिदिन स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस रेलसेवा फरवरी से अग्रिम आदेशों तक श्रीगंगानगर से रात 01:45 बजे रवाना होकर दाेपहर 12:00 बजे रेवाड़ी पहुंचेगी। इसी प्रकार गाड़ी संख्या 04733, रेवाड़ी-श्रीगंगानगर प्रतिदिन स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस रेलसेवा 5 फरवरी से अग्रिम आदेशों तक रेवाड़ी से 12:50 बजे रवाना होकर रात्रि 11:45 बजे श्रीगंगानगर पहुंचेगी।

इस ट्रेन का रास्ते में फतूही, हिंदुमलकोट, पंजकोसी, अबोहर, पक्की, मलोट गिदड़बाहा, बल्लुआना, बठिंडा घाडीबागी शेरगढ़ मनवाला कोटभक्तू बानगी निहालसिंह रामा रतनगढ़ कनकवाल कानावाली सुखचैन बारागुडा, सिरसा बाजेकन सुचानकोटली जोधका डींग महुवाला भट्टू खाबरा कलां, मंडीआदमपुर जेखोड खेड़ा न्यूलिकलां हिसार सतरोड मयार हांसी औरंगनगर जिताखेड़ा भवानी खेड़ा सुई, भिवानी मनहेरू, चरखी दादरी पटुवास महेराना झाडली सुधराना कोसली नांगल पठानी, जाटूसाना व किशनगढ़ बालावास स्टेशनों पर ठहराव रहेगा।

जैडआरयूसीसी के पूर्व सदस्य भीम शर्मा ने बताया कि इस ट्रेन का संचालन शुरू हाेने से श्रीगंगानगर क्षेत्र के अलावा पड़ाेसी राज्य पंजाब के यात्रियाें काे भी फायदा हाेगा। ट्रेन सुविधा नहीं हाेने के कारण यात्रियाें काे अधिक किराया देकर बसाें से सफर करना पड़ता था। व्यापारियाें के लिए भी यह ट्रेन आवाजाही में सुविधा जनक रहेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser