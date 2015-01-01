पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ट्रेन के आगे कूदकर आत्महत्या:पटरियों पर फैले मृतक के शरीर के चिथड़े, हाथ और पैर भी शरीर से अलग हुए

श्रीगंगानगर6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस अधिकारियों द्वारा शव एकत्रित कर मोर्चरी में रखवाया गया है।

जिले के सादुलशहर में सोमवार को एक करीब चालीस साल के व्यक्ति ने ट्रेन के आगे कूदकर जान दे दी। घटना सादुलशहर के पास बूधरवाली रेलवे स्टेशन के पास की बताई जा रही है। जहां बांद्रा श्रीगंगानगर एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन के आगे व्यक्ति ने छलांग लगा दी। जिससे मौके पर ही उसकी मौत हो गई। घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर पुलिस और रेलवे प्रशासन मौके पर पहुंचा। जिसके बाद मृतक के शव को मोर्चरी में रखवाया गया।

जानकारी अनुसार, मामला लालगढ़ जाटान थाना क्षेत्र का है। जहां सतपाल सिंह नाम के व्यक्ति ने ट्रेन के आगे कूदकर आत्महत्या कर ली। जो बुधरवाली का रहने वाला ही बताया जा रहा है। घटना की जानकारी मिलने के बाद मौके पर लोगों की काफी भीड़ जमा हो गई। पहचान होने के बाद मृतक के परिजनों को घटना की सूचना दी गई। फिलहाल किसी तरह का सुसाइड नोट नहीं मिला है। पुलिस द्वारा मामले की जांच की जा रही है।

ट्रेन से टक्कर के बाद व्यक्ति का पैर, धड़ और हाथ लग हो गए। साथ ही पटरियों पर दूर तक शरीर के चिथड़े फैल गए। जिसे पुलिस अधिकारियों द्वारा एकत्रित कर मोर्चरी में रखवाया गया है। आत्महत्या के कारणों पर फिलहाल अनुसंधान किया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअमेरिका में 11 दिसंबर से वैक्सीनेशन शुरू, जर्मनी और ब्रिटेन में भी अगले महीने से टीकाकरण - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें