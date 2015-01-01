पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रजिस्ट्रेशन:मूंगफली के लिए अब तक 2 किसानों का रजिस्ट्रेशन

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
मूंगफली विक्रय के लिए ई-मित्र पर रजिस्ट्रेशन ना होने से किसानों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। गांव गोमावाली निवासी राजेंद्र कुमार, मनीराम, राकेश गोदारा ने बताया कि गोमावाली क्षेत्र का मूंगफली खरीद केंद्र श्रीविजयनगर है। जहां 18 नवंबर से मूंगफली की खरीद राजफैड द्वारा की जानी है। इसके लिए ई-मित्र पर रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू हो चुके हैं। किसान ई-मित्र पर जाकर सेंटर के रूप में श्रीविजयनगर का नाम भरा जाता है तो वहां मूंगफली की खरीद पूर्ण होना बताया जाता है। पोर्टल पर देखने से पता चलता है कि अभी तक मात्र दो ही किसानों का रजिस्ट्रेशन हुआ है।

नियमानुसार मूंगफली बेचने के लिए ई-मित्र पर रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया जाना जरूरी है। हालांकि किसानों का कहना है कि श्रीविजयनगर तहसील में मूंगफली की अच्छी खेती होती है और पिछले वर्षों में यहां हजारों क्विंटल मूंगफली बेची गई है। किसानों ने कलेक्टर को पत्र लिखकर समस्या के समाधान की मांग की है।वर्ष 2019-20 में मूंगफली विक्रय के लिए 222 किसानों ने पंजीयन कराया था और उस वर्ष 7868 बोरी मूंगफली की खरीद हुई थी। इसका सीधा सा अर्थ है कि क्षेत्र में मूंगफली की पैदावार खूब होती है। लेकिन इस वर्ष मात्र दो ही किसानों के रजिस्ट्रेशन के बाद खरीद का टारगेट पूरा दिखाया जा रहा है।

