यूनियन की मांग:राहत: सफाई यूनियन की मांग मानी, 350 अस्थायी कर्मचारी आज से लाैटेंगे काम पर

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
दिवाली का त्याेहार अस्थायी सफाई कर्मचारियाें के लिए बड़ी खुशी लेकर आया है। अखिल भारतीय सफाई मजदूर यूनियन की ओर से लंबे समय से की जा रही मांग काे नगरपरिषद से हरी झंडी मिल गई है। अध्यक्ष उमेश वाल्मीकि तथा संयोजक अनिल धारीवाल ने कहा कि कड़े संघर्ष के बाद नगरपरिषद प्रशासन ने बेरोजगार हुए 350 अस्थायी सफाई कर्मचारियों को दीपावली से पहले पुन: लगाने का निर्णय लिया है।

इस निर्णय से उत्साहित 350 अस्थायी सफाई कर्मचारी बुधवार को पुन: सफाई कार्य पर लौटेंगे। उमेश ने बताया कि बुधवार काे पहले ही दिन से शहर में सफाई पर असर दिखाई देने लगेगा। कारण कि नगरपरिषद प्रशासन ने दाेहरी खुशी दी है, पहली 350 अस्थायी कर्मचारियाें काे काम पर ले लेना, दूसरी उक्त कर्मचारियाें का सितंबर माह का बकाया मानदेय भी दे दिया गया है। सभापति और आयुक्त द्वारा मांगे मानी गई, अब कर्मचारी पूरे जाेश के साथ शहर काे जगमग बनाने में याेगदान देंगे।

कलेक्टर काे मामला बताने पर हुआ समाधान

अध्यक्ष उमेश वाल्मीकि तथा संयोजक अनिल धारीवाल ने बताया कि अक्टूबर माह में सफाई कर्मचारी ठेका समाप्त होने से 350 अस्थायी सफाई कर्मचारी बेरोजगार हो गए थे। इस पर सफाई कर्मचारी यूनियन द्वारा नगरपरिषद प्रशासन तथा जिला प्रशासन को अनेक बार ज्ञापन देकर बेरोजगार अस्थायी कर्मचारियों को पुन: लगाने की मांग की गई।

सफाई कर्मचारी यूनियन की इस जायज मांग पर सकारात्मक कार्रवाई करते हुए नगरपरिषद सभापति तथा आयुक्त द्वारा सफाई कर्मचारी यूनियन अध्यक्ष उमेश वाल्मीकि, जिलाध्यक्ष दीपक चांवरिया, संयोजक अनिल धारीवाल, संरक्षक श्रवण सारसर तथा कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष संजय सरवटा को साथ लेकर कलेक्टर से मुलाकात की गई।

वार्ता के दौरान जिला कलक्टर को अवगत कराया गया कि गत अक्टूबर माह में सफाई ठेका समाप्त हो गया था, जिससे 350 अस्थायी सफाई कर्मचारी बेरोजगार हो चुके हैं। दीपावली का पर्व नजदीक है। इसलिए अविलंब शहर में सफाई व्यवस्था सुधारनी अत्यंत आवश्यक है।

