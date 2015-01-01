पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Sriganganagar
  • Removed The Masks Of The Candidates Who Appeared In The Police Recruitment Examination, Then Gave Them New Ones, Threw Them In The Old Road And Drain.

यह गलत है:पुलिस भर्ती परीक्षा में आए अभ्यर्थियों के मास्क उतरवाए, फिर नए दिए, पुराने सड़क और नाली में फेंक दिए

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • डर यह- कहीं संक्रमण न फैल जाए

पुलिस भर्ती परीक्षा में आए अभ्यर्थियों के परीक्षा से पहले मास्क उतरवाए गए। फिर उन्हें नए मास्क दिए गए। लापरवाही ये रही कि उनके उतरवाए मास्क सड़क व नालियों में फेंक दिए गए, जबकि कोरोना गाइडलाइन के अनुसार मास्क ऐसे खुले में नहीं फेंकने चाहिए। इससे संक्रमण का डर बना रहता है। फोटो|राकेश वर्मा

