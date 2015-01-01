पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निशुल्क शिक्षा:15 हजार स्टूडेंट्स को यू-ट्यूब पर पढ़ा रही रिचा, नाम पड़ा-फिजिक्स वाली मैडम

श्रीगंगानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • आज पढ़िए बेटी रिचा सचदेवा की कहानी, जो सोशल मीडिया का बेहतर उपयोग कर बच्चों को दे रही निशुल्क शिक्षा

परमगीत शर्मा| आज मिलिए श्रीगंगानगर की विनोबा बस्ती में रहने वाली बेटी 24 साल की रिचा सचदेवा से। रिचा फिजिक्स की लेक्चरर है। खास बात ये है कि रिचा से लाखाें स्टूडेंट्स यू-ट्यूब के माध्यम से पढ़ रहे हैं। दरअसल, रिचा ने पढ़ाई के लिए अनूठा तरीका अपनाया है। रिचा ने इंजीनिरिंग फिजिक्स का सारा कोर्स यू-ट्यूब पर अपलोड कर रखा है। अब रिचा की पहचान फिजिक्स वाली मैडम के तौर पर हो रही है। रिचा के साथ करीब 15 हजार स्टूडेंट्स जुड़े हैं और लाखों स्टूडेंट्स को इन वीडियो से पढ़ाई में मदद मिल रही है। आइए जानिए रिचा की पूरी कहानी।

रिचा की कहानी...2 साल पहले पढ़ाना शुरू किया, पापा-मम्मी करते हैं सहायता

^2013 में 12वीं नॉन मेडिकल की परीक्षा 80% अंकों के साथ उत्तीर्ण करने के बाद मैंने कॉलेज में प्रवेश लिया। एमएससी प्रीवियस में जिला टॉपर रही। इसी कारण मुझे श्रीगंगानगर के एक निजी कॉलेज में असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर की जॉब मिली। मैं कॉलेज में बीटेक के प्रथम वर्ष के स्टूडेंट्स को पढ़ाती हूं।

एक दिन मेरी क्लास में सीनियर स्टूडेंट्स आए और मुझसे बोले- मैम आप फिजिक्स बहुत अच्छा पढ़ाते हो और हमारी फिजिक्स में बैक लगी है। आप हमें भी पढ़ा दीजिए। मेरे लिए सीनियर स्टेडूट्स को पढ़ाना संभव नहीं था। क्योंकि मैं पार्ट टाइम कॉलेज में लेक्चर देने जाती थी और प्रथम वर्ष की क्लास में सारा समय लग जाता था।

मैंने घर आकर उस बात को मम्मी-पापा को बताया। 2 दिन निकले गए, यह सोचते-सोचते की सीनियर स्टूडेंट्स की समस्या का कैसे हल हो? एक दिन मैं यू-ट्यूब पर कोई वीडियो देख रही थी, तभी दिमाग में आइडिया आया। मैं भी फिजिक्स के वीडियाे बना यू-ट्यूब पर अपलोड करूं। उससे सभी स्टूडेंट्स को फायदा होगा। मैंने यह आइडिया पापा बिट्‌टू सचदेवा से शेयर किया। पापा ने अगले ही दिन मेरे लिए घर में एक कमरा, व्हाइट बोर्ड, मार्कर सब कुछ तैयार करके दे दिया। उस दिन से मैंने फिजिक्स के वीडियो यू-ट्यूब पर अपलोड करनी शुरू कर दी।

खास बात है कि इंजीनियरिंग फिजिक्स का एक पूरा कोर्स अपलोड किया है। एक वीडियो को बनाने में कम से कम 8 से 10 घंटे लगते हैं। जब भी कभी मुझे कोई परेशानी आती तो मम्मी रेखा सचदेवा मुझे पूरी हेल्प करती है। लेकिन मुझे खुशी इस बात कि है मेरे द्वारा करवाई गई इस पढ़ाई में अभी तक करीब 15 हजार स्टूडेंट्स जुड़ चुके है।

अब मैं 9वीं से 12वीं तक की पढ़ाई भी वीडियाे से करवाने की तैयारी में हूं। एक बार मैं किसी काम से बीकानेर गई थी तब एक लड़की मुझसे मिली। उसने मुझे बोले-आप तो फिजिक्स वाली मैडम हो। मुझे खुशी मिली कि मेरी पहचान फिजिक्स वाली मैडम के तौर पर हो रही है। जैसा कि रिचा सचदेवा ने भास्कर को बताया

