पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रोडवेज कर्मियों का आंदोलन:अवैध संचालन के विराेध में रोडवेज कर्मियों ने बसों का संचालन बंद किया, धरना शुरू, आज भी हड़ताल पर

श्रीगंगानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हनुमानगढ़ व बीकानेर कर्मियों ने भी ज्ञापन दे 30 से संचालन ठप करने की दी चेतावनी

वाहनाें के अवैध संचालन के विरुद्ध अनूपगढ़ डिपाे कर्मियाें के बाद अब श्रीगंगानगर आगार के कर्मचारी भी लामबंद हाे गए हैं। शुक्रवार काे श्रीगंगानगर आगार के कर्मचारियाें ने राेडवेज बसाें का संचालन बंद कर केंद्रीय बस स्टैंड पर अनिश्चितकालीन धरना शुरू किया है। साथ ही कलेक्टर काे ज्ञापन साैंपकर वाहनाें का अवैध संचालन बंद करने व राेडवेज बस स्टैंड के मुख्य गेट के पास लगने वाली लाेक परिवहन बसाें काे यहां से हटाकर बस स्टैंड से दाे से पांच किमी दूर से संचालित करने की मांग कर रहे हैं।

राेडवेज कर्मियाें ने कलेक्टर काे बताया कि राेडवेज के श्रीगंगानगर शहर के केन्द्रीय बस स्टैंड के सामने मुख्य सड़क पर लाेक परिवहन व निजी बसें खड़ी रहती हैं तथा यहीं से संचालित हाेती हैं। लोक परिवहन बसों के 10-15 व्यक्ति रोडवेज के मुख्य द्वार पर एकत्रित होकर बस स्टैंड पर आने वाले यात्रियों को मुख्य द्वार पर रोककर अपनी बसों में बैठाते रहते हैं।

रोडवेज कर्मचारियों द्वारा रोकटोक करने पर लोक परिवहन सेवा की बसों के आगे समूह बनाकर झगड़े व मारपीट पर उतारू हो जाते हैं। रोडवेज बस स्टैंड के आगे मुख्य सड़क पर लोक परिवहन सेवा की बसों का अनधिकृत एवं गैर कानूनी बस स्टैंड बना हुआ है। अनूपगढ़ व श्रीगंगानगर के बाद अब बीकानेर व हनुमानगढ़ आगार कर्मियाें ने भी शनिवार से बसाें का संचालन ठप कर आंदाेलन शुरू करने की चेतावनी दी है। इस संबंध में दाेनाें आगार कर्मियाें की ओर से कलेक्टराें काे ज्ञापन भी साैंपे गए हैं।

राेडवेज काे प्रतिदिन 13 से 14 लाख रुपए के राजस्व का नुकसान

राेडवेज बसाें का संचालन ठप रहने से राेडवेज काे एक दिन में 13 से 14 लाख के राजस्व का नुकसान हुआ है। श्रीगंगानगर आगार के यातायात प्रबंधक दीपक भाेबिया ने बताया कि सुबह नाै बजे के बाद एक भी बस श्रीगंगानगर से संचालित नहीं हुई। जाे बसें रूटाें से आई वे यहीं पर रुक गई। बसाें का संचालन ठप हाेेने से आमजन से लाेक परिवहन की बसाें में यात्रा की।

इससे लाेक परिवहन की बसाें में यात्रीभार बढ़ गया। राेडवेज कर्मियाें के मुताबिक राजस्थान राज्य पथ परिवहन निगम केंद्रीय कानून के अंतर्गत राज्य सरकार द्वारा कानूनी रूप से गठित निकाय है व रोडवेज की आय की हानि सरकारी राजस्व की हानि के अंतर्गत आती है।

लोक परिवहन वाहनों को आमजन की सुविधा के लिए निगम के पूर्व में संचालित मार्गों पर ही निश्चित समय अंतराल के अनुसार परमिट जारी किए गए थे, लेकिन वर्तमान में इन वाहनों के वाहन स्वामियों द्वारा परिवहन विभाग द्वारा इनके परमिट जारी करते समय दिए गए निर्देशों एवं नियमों की पालना न कर अधिक से अधिक लाभ कमाने के लिए नियमों की धज्जियां उड़ाई जा रही हैं तथा इन वाहनों को आगे ठेके पर अन्य व्यक्ति को दे दी गई है, जिनके द्वारा निर्धारित से अधिक परिचक्र संचालित किए जा रहे हैं।

बसों काे बंद कराना जिला प्रशासन व ट्रैफिक पुलिस का काम : डीटीओ

दाेपहर बाद जिला परिवहन अधिकारी विनाेद लेघा बस स्टैंड पहुंचे तथा राेडवेज कर्मियाें से बात की। बस स्टैंड गेट से लाेक परिवहन बसाें काे हटाने की मांग पर उन्हाेंने कहा कि जाे बसें अवैध रूप से संचालित हाे रही हैं। उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई का अधिकार उनके पास है। लेकिन रही बात बस स्टैंड के पास से प्राइवेट बसाें का संचालन बंद करने की ताे यह जिला प्रशासन व ट्रैफिक पुलिस का काम है।

रोडवेज कर्मचारी यूनियनों के पदाधिकारियों ने जिला प्रशासन और सरकार के खिलाफ की नारेबाजी

राजस्थान रोडवेज के श्रमिक संगठनों के संयुक्त मोर्चा के नेतृत्व में एटक, भारतीय मजदूर संघ, सीटू, इंटक तथा रिटायर्ड एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारियों व कार्यकर्ताओं की ओर से लोक परिवहन संचालकों पर मनमानी का आराेप लगाते हुए सुबह दस बजे बसों का संचालन बंद कर केेंद्रीय बस स्टैंड पर धरना शुरू कर जिला प्रशासन व सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। धरना स्थल पर यातायात पुलिस निरीक्षक कुलदीप चारण माैके पर पहुंचे तथा राेडवेज कर्मियाें से वार्ता की।

बस स्टैंड के मुख्य गेट पर लगने वाली लाेक परिवहन हटाने की मांग पर ट्रैफिक एसएचओ ने कहा कि जिला प्रशासन के निर्देश पर ही वे इन बसाें काे हटा सकते हैं। प्रशासन के आदेश के बाद ही कार्रवाई संभव है। इसके बाद रोडवेज यूनियन एटक अध्यक्ष जरनैल सिंह, भारतीय मजदूर संघ अध्यक्ष सुरेन्द्र बागड़ी, सीटू अध्यक्ष जसविन्द्र बुट्टर, इंटक सचिव अवतार सिंह तथा रिटायर्ड एसोसिएशन अध्यक्ष मंजीत सिंह, बूटा सिंह, लवलीत सिंह, कुलदीप सिंह कलेक्ट्रेट पहुंचे तथा कलेक्टर से बस स्टेंड के आगे से संचालित हाेनेे वाली लाेक परिवहन बसाें काे हटाने की मांग की। इस पर कलेक्टर ने कार्रवाई करने का आश्वासन दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser