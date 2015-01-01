पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागृति रैली:कोरोना से बचाव के लिए रोवर्स, रेंजर्स और स्काउट-गाइड ने जन जागृति रैली निकाली

श्रीगंगानगर2 घंटे पहले
कोरोना से बचाव के लिए राजस्थान राज्य भारत स्काउट व गाइड के रोवर्स व रेंजर्स, स्काउट-गाइड ने मंगलवार सुबह कोरोना जन जागृति रैली निकाली। रैली को सुबह जिला स्काउट मुख्यालय से ट्रैफिक थाना प्रभारी कुलदीप सिंह चारण ने हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया। चारण ने कहा कि कोरोना महामारी सर्दी बढ़ने के साथ-साथ और हावी हो सकती है। इस कारण कोरोना एडवाइजरी के तहत स्वास्थ्य विभाग के निर्देशों का पालन करें। अन्य लोगों को भी प्रेरित करते हुए कोरोना जन आंदोलन में राष्ट्र के प्रति अपने योगदान को देना न भूलें। शरीर की रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बनाए रखने के लिए हमारे पारंपरिक आयुर्वेदिक सहित रसोई में उपलब्ध देशी नुस्खों को भी अपनाएं।

सीओ गाइड मोनिका यादव ने बताया कि यह रैली जिला स्काउट मुख्यालय से शुरू होकर गंगासिंह चौक, स्टेशन रोड, गोल बाजार से रविन्द्र पथ होते हुए भगतसिंह चौक पर विसर्जित हुई। रैली में ट्रैफिक पुलिस के एचएम उदयभान शर्मा व ट्रैफिक स्टाफ ने सहयोग किया व रैली के आगे आगे रहे। रैली में आमजन को मास्क आवश्यक रूप से पहनने, फिजिकल डिस्टेंसिंग रखने व सेनेटाइजर का प्रयोग करने का संदेश देती तख्तियां व बैनर ले रखे थे। लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए पंफ्लेट्स भी बांटे गए। रोवर लीडर प्रेम गम्भीर ने बताया इस अवसर पर रास्ते में बिना मास्क लगाए लोगों को निशुल्क मास्क भी वितरण किए गए। रैली में सादुलशहर के स्काउट्स भी शामिल हुए।

