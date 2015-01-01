पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Sriganganagar
  • Sales Of More Than 30 Lakh Square shaped Lamps Will Result In A Turnover Of 40 Lakh Rupees, Lack Of Chinese Battles, There Is No Other Option Except Buying Lamps

चीनी सामान का बहिष्कार:30 लाख से अधिक छाेटे-बड़े दीयाें की बिक्री से 40 लाख रुपए का हाेगा काराेबार,चाइनीज लड़ियाें की कमी, दीये खरीदने के सिवाय दूसरा काेई विकल्प नहीं

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दुकानदार बोले- दिवाली पर दीयाें व लक्ष्मीजी की मिट्टी की मूर्ति बिकने से नुकसान भरपाई हाेगी

काेराेनाकाल में दिवाली दीयाें से राेशन हाेगी। शहरभर में चीनी सामान के बहिष्कार की दिशा में लोगों ने एक कदम और आगे बढ़ा दिया है। इस साल दीपावली में मेड इन इंडिया प्रोडक्ट्स की डिमांड राेजाना बढ़ती ही जा रही है। इस काराेबार से जुड़े 100 से अधिक दुकानदाराें ने कहा- लाॅकडाउन में काफी नुकसान हुआ, अब दिवाली पर दीयाें व लक्ष्मीजी की मिट्टी की मूर्ति बिकने से नुकसान की भरपाई हाेगी। इस बहिष्कार से चीन को आर्थिक नुकसान पहुंचा है। वहीं लाॅकडाउन में नौकरी खो चुके लोगों को रोजगार भी मिलने की राह भी आसान हुई है।

शहर में मिट्टी के दीये बनाने वाले कुंभकाराें ने अब अपने काम काे पिछले साल के मुकाबले और जाेराें से शुरू किया हुआ है। जिले में लोग चाइनीज झालरों का बहिष्कार कर मिट्टी के बने दीयों से अपने घरों को दीवाली पर रोशन करने की तैयारी में हैं। मटका चाैक स्थित श्रीगणेश अर्थन पाॅट स्टाेर के संचालक अनिल कुमार वर्मा बताते हैं कि शहरभर में करीब 30 लाख से अधिक छाेटे-बड़े दीयाें की बिक्री हाेने की संभावना है। इस बार इन दीयाें से 40 लाख रुपए से अधिक का काराेबार हाेगा। उन्हाेंने बताया कि पिछले साल करीब 20 लाख से अधिक दियाें की बिक्री हुई थी। लेकिन इस बार दियाें की बिक्री बढ़ेगी। इसके लिए अभी से दीयाें का स्टाॅक करना शुरू कर दिया है।

कुंभकार बोले-कारीगरों को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने का काम सराहनीय कदम है, अब ऑर्डर मिलने शुरू

नेहरा नगर के रहने वाले प्रभु कुमार बताते हैं कि चाइनीज सामान कम बिकने से दीयाें के काम में तेजी अा रही है। उन्हाेंने बताया कि पहले हमें काम भी नहीं मिलता था। मिट्टी भी बड़ी मुश्किल से मिल पाती थी। उन्होंने बताया कि चाइनीज उत्पाद उनके लिए एक मुसीबत थे, लेकिन अब चाइनीज माल को बहिष्कृत किए जाने से उनकी दीपावली भी अच्छी होने की संभावना है। उन्हाेंने बताया कि इस बार उन्हें अच्छा काम मिल रहा है। दीपावली के इस मौके पर देशी वस्तुओं के लिए बाजार तैयार कर कारीगरों को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने का काम सराहनीय है। इससे इन कारीगराें काे संबल मिलेगा।

आपकाे बता दें कि इस बार दिवाली 14 नवंबर की है। सूत्राें के अनुसार चाइनीज लड़ियाें की बाजार में काफी कमी की सूचना मिल रही है। इसके चलते लाेगाें के पास दीयाें काे खरीदने के सिवाय दूसरा काेई विकल्प नहीं बचेगा। इसी कमी काे देखते हुए कुम्हारों को अच्छी तादाद में एडवांस में ही ऑर्डर मिलने शुरू हाे चुके हैं। इस पहल से कुम्हार काफी खुश नजर आ रहे हैं। कुम्हारों का कहना है कि इस बार उनकी दीपावली हर साल के मुताबिक अच्छी बीतेगी और उनके कारोबार में भी काफी तरक्की होगी। वहीं चाइनीज सामान नहीं बेचने पर दुकानदारों का सम्मान भी हो रहा है।

अनिल कुमार वर्मा का कहना है कि कई वर्षाें से शहर में मेड इन चाइना के उत्पादों के बहिष्कार काे लेकर अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। हर साल की तरह इस साल भी लोग दिवाली से पहले चाइनीज लड़ियाें व झालरों का भी बायकाट करना शुरू कर देते हैं जाे इस बार भी अभी से शुरू हाे गया है। शहरभर में लोग चाइनीज सामानाें काे खरीदने से परहेज कर रहे हैं। इसके चलते दीयाें की मांग भी बढ़ी है। इससे कुम्हार भी इस बार की दीपावली अपने परिवार वालों के साथ अच्छे से मना पाएंगे। जवाहरनगर में दीये बनाने वाले राकेश कुमार बताते हैं कि इस बार मिट्टी के दीयों की बाजार में मांग बढ़ रही है। दीपावली में मिट्टी के दीयों की बढ़ती मांग को देखते हुए अभी से तैयारी करना शुरू कर दी है ताकि दिवाली तक पर्याप्त मात्रा में दिए बनाए जा सकें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें