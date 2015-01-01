पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैम्पस:काॅलेजों के द्वितीय व तृतीय वर्ष के विद्यार्थी 27 तक जमा करवा सकेंगे ऑनलाइन फीस

श्रीगंगानगर2 घंटे पहले
सरकारी काॅलेजाें में यूजी सेकंड और थर्ड ईयर के साथ ही पीजी प्रीवियस के विद्यार्थियाें काे फीस जमा कराने का एक और माैका मिला है। जाे विद्यार्थी फीस जमा नहीं करा पाए थे उनके लिए आयुक्तालय काॅलेज शिक्षा राजस्थान ने तारीख बढ़ा दी है।

फीस जमा कराने के लिए आयुक्तालय ने पांचवीं बार तारीख घाेषित की है। काॅलेज शिक्षा आयुक्त संदेश नायक ने शुक्रवार काे आदेश जारी करके ऑनलाइन फीस जमा कराने के लिए पांच दिन का वक्त दिया है। इस आदेश के मुताबिक यूजी सेकंड और थर्ड इयर के साथ पीजी प्रीवियस के विद्यार्थी 23 नवंबर से 27 नवंबर तक ऑनलाइन फीस जमा करा सकते हैं। इसके लिए पाेर्टल 23 नवंबर काे खाेला जाएगा।

प्राचार्याें से कहा गया है कि फीस जमा कराने से वंचित रहे विद्यार्थियाें काे फाेन पर सूचना देकर उनकी फीस जमा करवाई जाए। सूत्राें के अनुसार कई विद्यार्थी अपनी फीस जमा करवाने से वंचित रह गए थे। अब एक और माैका मिलने के बाद ये विद्यार्थी अपनी फीस जमा करवा सकेंगे। अधिक जानकारी के लिए विद्यार्थी काॅलेज में संपर्क कर सकते हैं।

जानकारी के अनुसार काॅलेज में प्रवेश प्रक्रिया के दाैरान पहले 15 से 30 जून तक का वक्त ऑनलाइन फीस जमा कराने के लिए दिया गया था। इसके बाद तारीख बढ़ाकर 15 जुलाई तक कर दी गई थी। इसके बाद फिर तारीख बढ़ाई गई थी और 31 अगस्त तक फीस जमा कराने का माैका दिया गया था।

इसके बाद विद्यार्थियाें ने काेविड-19 का हवाला देकर तारीख बढ़ाने की मांग की थी। आयुक्तालय ने विद्यार्थियाें की मांग पर एक बार फिर तारीख बढ़ाकर 1 सितंबर से 10 सितंबर तक माैका दिया था।

