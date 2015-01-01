पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तस्करी:पंजाब बाॅर्डर पर पकड़ी 300 थैले यूरिया जब्त की, बिना अनुमति ले जा रहे थे, नाकेबंदी शुरू

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
बगैर परमिट यूरिया काे पंजाब ले जाने पर पंजाब बॉर्डर पर शुक्रवार रात को पकड़े गए ट्रैक्टर ट्राली से 300 कट्‌टे यूरिया मिली है। शनिवार को कृषि विभाग ने इस यूरिया को जब्त कर लिया है। अब इस संबंध में जिला कलेक्टर के समक्ष प्रकरण बनाकर पेश किया जाएगा।

उप निदेशक कृषि जीआर मटाेरिया के अनुसार यूरिया फर्टिलाइजर मूवमेंट कंट्रोल ऑर्डर 1973 और फर्टिलाइजर कंट्रोल ऑर्डर 1985 के तहत बगैर परमिट परिवहन करने पर जब्त की गई है। नियमानुसार केंद्र सरकार हर राज्य का यूरिया का कोटा आवंटित करती है। इसे दूसरे राज्य में नहीं ले जाया जा सकता है।

जब्त यूरिया पंजाब ले जा रही थी। उप निदेशक जीआर मटाेरिया के अनुसार जिले में रबी फसलों के पकाव के लिए मार्च तक 1.30 लाख एमटी यूरिया की जरूरत पड़ेगी। अब तक 42 हजार एमटी यूरिया उपलब्ध हो चुकी है। किल्लत की स्थिति नहीं है। लेकिन अगर यूरिया ज्यादा मात्रा में पंजाब भेजी जाती रही तो यहां किल्लत होने की आशंका है।

इसी वजह से नाकेबंदी कर ऐसा करने से रोका जा रहा है। जिले के अंतरराज्यीय बॉर्डर साधुवाली के अलावा कोठा पंजाब बाॅर्डर, हाकमाबाद लिंक नहर पुल के रास्तों पर नाकेबंदी की गई है। इसके लिए कृषि अधिकारी सुरजीत कुमार को श्रीगंगानगर व कृषि अधिकारी महावीर प्रसाद छींपा काे सादुलशहर तहसील क्षेत्र के लिए प्रभारी बनाया गया है।

