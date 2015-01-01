पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घड़साना में पुलिस की कार्रवाई:रुपये 1.35 लाख के नकली नाेट बरामद कार जब्त, 2 भाइयों सहित 3 गिरफ्तार,2000 के 9 व 500 के 234 नकली नाेट मिले

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
बीएसएफ तथा पुलिस ने संयुक्त कार्रवाई में मंगलवार को बड़ी संख्या में नकली नोट बरामद कर दो सगे भाइयों सहित तीन लाेगाें को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपियों के कब्जे से एक अल्टो कार अाैर एक लाख 35 हजार रुपए नकली मुद्रा के रूप में बरामद किए गए। सतपाल सिंह पुत्र सुखदेव सिंह मजबी निवासी दो पीएसडी, रावला तथा रणजीत सिंह उर्फ राजू व प्रगट सिंह उर्फ प्रिंस पुत्र सुखदेव सिंह मजबी, निवासी 5 डीडी घड़साना को गिरफ्तार किया है। घड़साना थाना में तीनों आरोपियों के खिलाफ भारतीय मुद्रा जाली नोट एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है।

घड़साना में खरीदारी के बहाने नाेट मार्केट में चलाने की तैयारी में थे

थाना प्रभारी धर्मपाल सिंह शेखावत ने बताया कि बीएसएफ की 104 वीं वाहिनी के जी ब्रांच के दीपेंद्रसिंह शेखावत को कस्बे में नकली नोटों की खेप आने की सूचना मिली। इस पर बीएसएफ व पुलिस ने 17 एमडी मोड़ पर संयुक्त नाकाबंदी की। इस दौरान सखी की ओर से आ रही एक कार को रुकवाया। कार की तलाशी लेने पर दो-दो हजार के 9 नोट तथा पांच-पांच सौ के 234 नकली नोट मिले।

इस प्रकार एक लाख 35 हजार रुपए के नकली नोट मिले। थाना प्रभारी ने बताया कि कार सवार आराेपियाें की पहचान सतपाल सिंह (25) पुत्र सुखदेव सिंह मजबी निवासी दो पीएसडी, रावला तथा रणजीत सिंह उर्फ राजू (34) व प्रगट सिंह उर्फ प्रिंस (26) दोनों पुत्र सुखदेव सिंह मजबी निवासी 5 डीडी घड़साना के रूप में की गई। तीनाें आराेपियाें को गिरफ्तार उनके खिलाफ जाली नोट रखने के आराेप में केस दर्ज किया गया है।

कार तथा नकली नोट जब्त कर लिए है। कार्रवाई में बीएसएफ के कंपनी कमांडर के जैन, हैड कांस्टेबल राजेश कुमार, मुकेश कुमार मीणा, पुलिस के कांस्टेबल हीरालाल, अनिल कुमार, धर्मेंद्र शामिल थे। प्रारंभिक छानबीन में पता चला है कि अाराेपी दीपावली के त्याेहार की खरीदारी के बहाने नकली नाेट चलाने की फिराक में थे। अभी यह पता लगाया जाना है कि आराेपियाें नकली नाेट कहां से लाए थे और कितने नकली नाेट मार्केट में चला दिए।

