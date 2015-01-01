पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे स्टेशन पर विकास कार्य:वरिष्ठ रेल प्रबंधक पहुंचे सूरतगढ़, लिफ्ट के इंतजाम का किया निरीक्षण

श्रीगंगानगर41 मिनट पहले
उत्तर पश्चिम रेलवे बीकानेर के वरिष्ठ मंडल रेल प्रबंधक सूरतगढ़ पहुंचे। रेल प्रबंधक बीकानेर ने सूरतगढ़ रेलवे स्टेशन पर बने 11 कोच की वाशिंग लाइन शुरू करने एवं सूरतगढ़ रेलवे स्टेशन पर बन रहे फुट ओवर ब्रिज को दिव्यांग, विकलांग यात्रियों की परेशानी के मद्देनजर प्लेटफार्म नंबर 2 व 3 पर भी उतारने या लिफ्ट का इंतजाम आदि का निरीक्षण किया।

रेल समिति की सदस्य रजनी मोदी ने वरिष्ठ मंडल प्रबंधक को अवगत करवाया कि सूर्योदया नगरी की तरफ रेलवे बाऊंडरी वाॅल के साथ रेलवे अस्पताल की दीवार के साथ रेलवे के पास पर्याप्त स्थान है। इस स्थान को पूरी तरह उपयोग करते हुए पूर्व की ओर एक गेट का प्रस्ताव है, द्वार के साथ ही पार्किंग के लिए भी पर्याप्त स्थान है तथा सड़क का टेंडर हो चुका है एवं टिकट खिड़की लगभग तैयार है, गेट का तोहफा चाहिए।

अनूपगढ़ से चलकर बठिंडा वाया सूरतगढ़ तक चलने वाली ट्रेन संख्या 59731 को पुनः शुरू किया जाए ताकि कैनाल लूप से जूडी सभी मंडियों को इसका लाभ मिल सके।

सूरतगढ़ रेलवे स्टेशन बाऊंडरी वाॅल के साथ-साथ रेलवे काॅलोनी को जाने वाली लिंक रोड जिसकी लंबाई लगभग 800 मीटर से 1 किलोमीटर तक है, वह जर्जर हो चुकी है इसे दुरूस्त करवाने का आग्रह किया।

