पालिका चुनाव:संवेदनशील मतदान-केंद्र चिह्नित, सभी बूथों पर मास्क व सेनेटाइजर की व्यवस्था के निर्देश

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • प्रचार वाले होर्डिंग्स हटाए, कलेक्टर ने ली बैठक, निर्देश दिए- बूथ पर स्थाई रैंप बनवाएं, सामान्य हालात में पहचान के लिए मास्क नहीं उतरवाएं

जिले की आठ नगरपालिकाओं के चुनाव की तैयारियों को लेकर प्रकोष्ठ प्रभारियों की मंगलवार को जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी एवं जिला कलेक्टर महावीर प्रसाद वर्मा की अध्यक्षता में बैठक हुई। इसमें चुनाव की तैयारियों के विभिन्न प्रक्रियाओं पर चर्चा की गई। बैठक में जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने प्रकोष्ठ प्रभारियों व राजस्व अधिकारियों को आठ नगरपालिकाओं-श्रीकरणपुर, सादुलशहर, गजसिंहपुर, पदमपुर, रायसिंहनगर, अनूपगढ़, केसरीसिंहपुर, श्रीविजयनगर में होने वाले चुनाव संबंधित दिशा-निर्देश दिए। एडीएम प्रशासन डाॅ. गुंजन सोनी ने कहा कि निर्वाचन शाखा, कानून व्यवस्था, रूट चार्ट व्यवस्था, यातायात प्रकोष्ठ, भंडार प्रकोष्ठ, ईवीएम प्रकोष्ठ, मतपत्राें के मुद्रण, भुगतान प्रकोष्ठ, आईटी प्रकोष्ठ, सांख्यिकी, खरीद, निर्वाचन व्यवस्था, आचार संहिता, आवास व्यवस्था, दिव्यांगजन, ईवीएम संबंधित व्यवस्थाओं से संबंधित सभी प्रकोष्ठों के प्रभारी अधिकारी लगाए गए हैं। इन सभी प्रकोष्ठों संबंधी कार्यों की तैयारियां पूर्ण रूप से कर दी गई हैं। आचार संहिता प्रकोष्ठ के कंट्रोल रूम का गठन कर दिया गया है। ईवीएम आवंटन के बाद ईवीएम मंगाने की व्यवस्था तथा प्रशिक्षण

प्रकोष्ठ का स्थान, तारीख, समय आदि निश्चित कर काम शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। जिला कलेक्टर वर्मा ने कहा कि इन सभी आठों नगरपालिकाओं के चुनाव में मतदान दल रवाना करने के बाद आवास, भोजन व बूथों पर बिजली, पानी की व्यवस्थाएं ठीक प्रकार से की जाएं। इसका ध्यान सभी रिटर्निंग अधिकारी रखें। आठ नगरपालिकाओं में आदर्श आचार संहिता लागू होने के बाद होर्डिंग्स, प्रचार सामग्री आदि हटा दी गई हंै। कंट्रोल रूमों का गठन कर व भौतिक सत्यापन कर संवेदनशील बूथों की पहचान भी कर ली गई है।

जिला कलेक्टर ने सभी एसडीएम से चर्चा करते हुए बूथ कैप्चरिंग, हिंसा आदि आदि रोकने के लिए पुख्ता इंतजाम करने को कहा। सभी एसडीएम ने बताया कि उनके क्षेत्रों में बूथ कैप्चरिंग, हिंसा व पुनर्मतदान की आशंका नहीं है। जिला कलेक्टर ने काेरोना संक्रमण पर चर्चा करते हुए कहा कि चुनाव आयोग के निर्देशानुसार मास्क व सेनेटाइजर की सभी बूथों पर व्यवस्था की जानी है। सामान्य परिस्थितियों में पहचान के लिए मास्क नहीं उतरवाया जाएगा, जब तक कि कोई अति गंभीर परिस्थिति नहीं हो। उन्होंने कहा कि सभी बूथों पर यह अवश्य चेक कर लिया जाए कि खिड़कियां व ग्रिल सही हैं या नहीं। इनके टूटे होने की स्थिति में अभी उनकी रिपेयरिंग समय से करवा ली जाए। इन बूथों पर आवश्यक रूप से स्थायी रैंप बनाए जाएं। चुनाव की प्रक्रिया चलती रहती है। स्थायी तौर पर बनाए रैंप अगले चुनावों में आमजन की सुविधा के लिए काम आते हैं। दिव्यांगों की दिक्कत को ध्यान में रखते हुए रैंप बनाना जरूरी है। चुनाव आयोग से आ रही सूचनाओं व प्रपत्रों का भली भांति अध्ययन कर लेना चाहिए। ये सब आरओ की निगरानी में रहें अौर चुनाव चिन्हों के आवंटन के समय किसी तरह की परेशानी नहीं होनी चाहिए।

