सीवरेज से परेशान:नेहरानगर में सीवरेज लाइन ओवरफ्लाे, चैंबर से निकलकर सड़क पर जमा हाे गया गंदा पानी

श्रीगंगानगर4 घंटे पहले
  • बदबू से लाेग हुए बेहाल, कई साल से भुगत रहे हैं परेशानी
  • गंदा पानी सड़काें पर आने से लोगों का घराें से बाहर निकालना हुआ मुश्किल

नेहरा नगर क्षेत्र के हजाराें लाेग सीवरेज से परेशान हैं। बीते 3-4 दिनाें से सीवर का गंदा पानी सड़क पर जमा है, इससे भयंकर दुर्गंध आ रही है। स्थानीय लाेगाें का कहना है कि अंबेडकर चाैक के आसपास मुख्य सड़काें पर सीवर चैंबर उखड़ चुके हैं। सीवर का गंदा पानी बैक हाे रहा है, इस वजह से इन चैंबराें से निकलकर गंदगी सड़क पर आ रही है।

स्थानीय लाेगाें का कहना है कि मंगलवार काे इस संबंध में विधायक राजकुमार गाैड़ से मिलकर परेशानी के स्थायी समाधान की मांग की। विधायक ने यूआईटी के अधिकारियाें काे राहत दिए जाने के निर्देश दिए लेकिन रात तक हालत बदतर ही बने रहे। नेहरानगर निवासी हेमराज चाैधरी का कहना है कि वर्ष 2013 में क्षेत्र में सीवरेज डला।

तब बताया गया कि इलाके के लिए यह याेजना मील का पत्थर साबित हाेगी। लाेगाें ने भी सीवरेज कार्य के दाैरान हर संभव सहयाेग किया। लेकिन इसके बाद राहत ताे मिली नहीं, परेशानी आज तक कम नहीं हुई। आए दिन सीवर लाइन ओवर फ्लाे हाे जाती है, गंदा पानी सड़काें पर आ जाता है। स्थानीय लाेगाें का घराें से बाहर निकालना मुश्किल हाे जाता है।

वहीं, स्थानीय महेंद्र बंसल, जेठाराम, महेश यादव आदि ने व्यवस्था पर सवाल खड़े किए। उन्हाेंने बताया कि कई साल से लाेग परेशानी झेल रहे हैं। विराेध करने पर हर बार राहत के नाम पर यूआईटी की ओर से पंप लगाकर पानी निकाल लिया जाता है।

लेकिन यह स्थायी समाधान नहीं है। हेमराज चाैधरी ने बताया कि यूआईटी एक्सईएन के पास गए ताे उन्हाेंने कहा कि नेशनल हाईवे पर हनुमान जी की मूर्ति के पास लाइन की सफाई का काम चल रहा है। जबकि नेहरा नगर क्षेत्र से यहां की दूरी दाे किमी से अधिक है। पंप ही लगाकर गंदा पानी लाइन से निकालना था ताे सीवर लाइन डालने की जरूरत ही क्या थी। सरकार के रुपयाें का दुरपयाेग हुआ है।

स्थानीय लाेगाें ने आक्राेश जताते हुए कहा कि यदि समस्या का स्थायी समाधान नहीं निकला ताे यूआईटी पर धरना-प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा। वहीं मुख्यमंत्री काे पत्र प्रेषित कर दाेषी अधिकारियाें पर कार्रवाई की मांग की जाएगी।

