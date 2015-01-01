पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नशीली गोलियों:शिवाणु और दीपक नशीली गोलियों के बड़े सप्लायर, हर महीने जयपुर से भेजते हैं 20 लाख गाेलियां

श्रीगंगानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • माेटा मुनाफा लेकर जिले में भेजते हैं गाेलियां, पकड़े गए आराेपियों जैसी कई चेन चला रहे, पकड़े जाने पर होंगे नए खुलासे, पुलिस ने दोनों को फरार घोषित किया

सादुलशहर का युवक शिवाणु ग्राेवर और जैतसर का दीपक अराेड़ा नशे के काम ली जा रही गाेलियाें के रैकेट के सरगना हैं। ये दाेनाें आराेपी पूर्व में पकड़ी गई नशे के काम ली जा रही गाेलियाें के मामले में आराेपी हैं और फरार घाेषित किए हुए हैं। जिला पुलिस की ओर से शनिवार और रविवार काे पकड़ी गई नशीली गाेलियाें के सप्लायराें की चेन काे ये ही सप्लाई देते थे।

जवाहरनगर पुलिस द्वारा 16500 नशे के काम ली जाने वाली गाेलियाें सहित पकड़े गए धनवंतरि उर्फ रिंकू अग्रवाल व 30 हजार गाेलियाें सहित गिरफ्तार किए मनीष गल्हाेत्रा काे ये दाेनाें ही सप्लाई भेजते थे। जवाहरनगर पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार दाेनाें आरोपीयो से पूछताछ के बाद शिवाणु ग्राेवर और दीपक अराेड़ा काे इस सप्लाई गैंग में नामजद किया गया है।

दाेनाें आराेपी लंबे समय से जयपुर में अज्ञात ठिकाने पर रहकर जिले में एनडीपीएस एक्ट में प्रतिबंधित घटक की गाेलियाें की सप्लाई भेज रहे हैं। ऐराेपियाें काे पूर्व में सादुलशहर और जैतसर पुलिस द्वारा पकड़ी गई गाेलियाें के मामलाेंं में एनडीपीएस एक्ट की धारा 29 में मुल्जिम पाया गया है और इनकाे पूर्व में पकड़ पाने में पुलिस के असफल रहने पर दाेनाें आराेपियाें काे फरार मानते हुए अदालत में चालान पेश किए हुए हैं। अब

भी पुलिस इन दाेनाों कुख्यात आराेपियाें काे पकड़ने का प्रयास कर रही है। जिले से एक विशेष टीम दाेनाें अाराेपियाें की तलाश में छापेमारी काे गई हुई है। संभावना है कि बुधवार काे आराेपियाें काे पकड़ लिया जाएगा। उनसे पूछताछ के बाद पूरे रैकेट के छुपे हुए पहलू बाहर अा सकते हैं।

