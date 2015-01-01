पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंजाब नेशनल बैंक की शाखा में शार्टसर्किट:पीएनबी की सीढ़ियाें में शॉटसर्किट दुकानदारों में हड़कंप, हादसा बचा

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
पंजाब नेशनल बैंक की शाखा में बुधवार को शार्टसर्किट होने से आसपास के दुकानदारों में हड़कंप मच गया। जानकारी के अनुसार बैंक की सीढ़ियों में अचानक स्पार्किंग होने से चिंगारिया निकलने लगी। इसे देख आसपास कपड़ों के व्यापारियों में दहशत फैल गई। गनीमत रही कि स्पार्किंग के कारण बड़ा हादसा नहीं हुआ। अगर स्पार्किंग से आग लग जाती तो बैंक से निकलने का दूसरा रास्ता नहीं होने से जान-माल की हानि हो सकती थी। वहीं, बैंक की गली इतनी संकरी है कि दमकल गाड़ी का पहुंच पाना एकबारगी मुश्किल हो जाता। कारण, बैंक के नीचे वाहनों की भीड़ होने से यातायात व्यवस्था बदहाल रहती है। शार्टसर्किट से बैंक में उपभोक्ताओं का कार्य भी प्रभावित हुआ। शाखा प्रबंधक ने अपनी दूसरी शाखा से संपर्क कर व्यवस्था की।

