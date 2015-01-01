पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गाेशाला:श्री गोशाला : 11 बीघा में 2200 गाेवंश का किया जा रहा पालन-पाेषण

श्रीगंगानगर
  • 61 में से 50 बीघा जमीन का यूआईटी ने अधिग्रहण कर इस पर अलग-अलग भूखंड काट दिए थे

सुखाड़िया सर्किल स्थित 93 साल पुरानी श्री गाेशाला में अलग-अलग नस्ल की हजारों गाय हैं। इनके खाने-पीने, आराम और चिकित्सा का माकूल इंतजाम है। इन गायों का जीवन मानव जीवन के अनुकूल है। इस गाेशाला काे सन् 1927 में चंद गायाें के साथ शुरू किया गया था। अब यहां 2200 से अधिक गाेवंश है। इस गाेशाला की क्षमता 2 हजार गायाें की ही है। वर्ष 1957 में श्री गाेशाला का रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाया गया था। वर्तमान में यहां 11 बीघा जमीन पर गाेशाला संचालित हाे रही है। पहले यह गाेशाला 61 बीघा पर संचालित हाेती थी। इस गाेशाला में अलग-अलग नस्ल की की गाय हैं।

गोशाला में बदरी, राठी, लालसींग, गीर, साहीवाल आदि नस्लों की गाय शामिल है। यह गोशाला उन लोगों के लिए एक मिसाल बनी है, जो गाे पालन के नाम पर धन जुटाने की लालसा रखते हैं। इस गोशाला की सबसे बड़ी विशेषता तो यह है कि यहां अधिकांश गाय ऐसी हैं, जिनसे दूध प्राप्त नहीं होता है। फिर भी गायों के कुटुंब का अहम हिस्सा हैं।

श्री गाेशाला समिति के अध्यक्ष रमेश खदरिया बताते हैं कि सन् 1927 में 61 बीघा जमीन पर गाेशाला का संचालन शुरू किया गया था। इसके बाद यूआईटी ने 50 बीघा जमीन का अधिग्रहण कर लिया था और इस जमीन पर अलग-अलग भूखंड काट दिए। वर्तमान समय में यह गाेशाला 11 बीघा जमीन पर संचालित की जा रही है। उन्हाेंने बताया कि इस गाेशाला में 2200 से अधिक गाय, गाेवंश व नंदी माैजूद हैं।

रमेश खदरिया बताते हैं कि इस गाेशाला का राेज का खर्च करीब 1 लाख रुपए अाता है। यह गाेशाला चंदे व अनुदान से मिलने वाली सहयाेग राशि से संचालित की जा रही है। उन्हाेंने बताया कि बिजली के भारी भरकम बिलाें से निजात पाने के लिए एक माह पहले गाेशाला में 11 लाख रुपए की लागत से साेलर प्लांट शुरू किया गया है। राज्य सरकार की अाेर से 12 माह का करीब 1 कराेड़ 15 लाख रुपए का अनुदान 6-6 माह से भुगतान हाेता है। इसके अलावा चंदे के लिए गाेशाला सहित शहरभर में अलग-अलग जगहाें पर दान पात्र लगाए गए है।

