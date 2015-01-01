पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

धरना खत्म:सिख संगठनों ने साधुवाली में लगाया जाम, स्टे खारिज करवाएगा प्रशासन, एक माह में 11 जी से लाएंगे गुरु ग्रंथ साहिब

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पंजाब बॉर्डर पर जाम लगाकर बैठे सिख और राजस्थान-पंजाब बॉर्डर पर तैनात पुलिस।
  • श्रीगुरु ग्रंथ साहब ले जाने के लिए पंजाब से पहुंचे सिख संगठनों को जिले में प्रवेश से रोका
  • राजस्थान-पंजाब बॉर्डर पर साढ़े छह घंटे रही तनाव की स्थिति, वाहनों की लगी कतारें

गांव 11 जी हार्निया में कथित तौर पर मढ़ी पर प्रकाश किए गए श्रीगुरुग्रंथ साहिब को ले जाने के लिए पहुंचे पंजाब के सिख संगठनों के प्रतिनिधियों को शुक्रवार को साधुवाली स्थित अंतरराज्यीय बॉर्डर पर पुलिस ने रोक लिया। गुरुग्रंथ साहिब ले जाने के लिए प्रस्तावित सत्कार समागम और हल्ला बोल मार्च करने आए सिख प्रतिनिधियों को राज्य में प्रवेश न देने से गुस्साए सिख संगठनों ने साधुवाली में एनएच पर धरना लगा दिया। सुबह से शाम तक साढ़े छह घंटे तक जाम लगाया।

साधुवाली में निहंग सिख व पुलिस आमने-सामने।
साधुवाली में निहंग सिख व पुलिस आमने-सामने।

इसी दौरान तनाव की स्थिति बनी रही। शाम को जिला कलेक्टर महावीर प्रसाद वर्मा और एसपी राजन दुष्यंत ने साधुवाली नाके पर जाकर सिख संगठनों से वार्ता की। इसमें तय हुआ कि गुरुद्वारा सतकरतार साहब जी चेरिटेबल ट्रस्ट 11 जी के संबंध में सिविल न्यायालय द्वारा जारी स्टे ऑर्डर को खारिज करवाने के लिए वाद लगाएं। इसके लिए प्रशासन को एक महीने की मोहलत देते हुए शाम 4:45 बजे जाम खत्म कर दिया गया।

रब दा शुक्र है, टकराव नहीं हुआ

सिख संगठनों के प्रतिनिधि सुबह गांव 11 जी में जाने के लिए पदमपुर रोड स्थित गुरुद्वारा धन धन बाबा दीप सिंह शहीद में एकत्रित हुए थे। तख्त दमदमा साहिब व अन्य जगह से आए सिख प्रतिनिधियों ने गुरुद्वारा में पहुंचना था। सुबह करीब 9:30 बजे पंजाब से आए प्रतनिधियों को साधुवाली नाके पर रोक लिया गया। इसकी सूचना मिलते ही बाबा दीपसिंह गुरुद्वारा में एकत्रित सिख संगत साधुवाली चली गई। वहां पंजाब के सिख प्रतिनिधियों के साथ मिलकर धरना शुरू कर दिया गया।

एनएच जाम कर पंजाब की तरफ लगाए धरने के दौरान धरनार्थियों को सरबत खालसा के जत्थेदार ध्यान सिंह मंड, अकाल तख्त के पूर्व जत्थेदार जसवीर सिंह रोडे, हैड ग्रंथी गुरजंट सिंह, जत्थेदार अमरीक सिंह अजनाला, तेजेंद्रपाल सिंह टिम्मा, अजीत सिंह लखियां, शिवचरण सिंह बुगलियावाली, बाबा गगनदीप सिंह, हरमीत कौर, दशमेश तरणा दल के कृपाल सिंह मलोट, पंथक सेवा लहर के प्रदीप सिंह चांदपुरी आदि ने संबोधित किया। वक्ताओं ने कहा कि अकाल तख्त सिखों की सर्वोच्च धार्मिक संस्था है।

वे अकाल तख्त के आदेश पर ही 11 जी छोटी से गुरु ग्रंथ साहब का स्वरूप लेने आए हैं। तख्त की ओर से स्वरूप को तख्त दमदमा साहब तलवंडी साबो पहुंचाने का आदेश है। प्रशासन व पुलिस उन्हें रोककर धक्का शाही कर रही है। अकाल तख्त का आदेश सिखों के लिए सर्वोपरि है। गुरुद्वारा बाबा दीप सिंह शहीद के मुख्य सेवादार तेजेंद्रपाल सिंह टिम्मा के अनुसार माेहलत की अवधि पूरी होने के बाद सिख संगत फिर अकाल तख्त के आदेश की पालना के लिए सिख संगत एकत्रित होगी।

तनाव के बने रहे हालात

धरना स्थल पर बार-बार तनाव के हालात बनते रहे। अधिकारियों ने दाेपहर 1:30 बजे बताया था कि कलेक्टर व एसपी वार्ता करने के लिए अाएंगे। दोपहर 3 बजे तक दोनों अधिकारियों के वार्ता के लिए नहीं आने पर कुछ आक्रोशित सिख युवकों ने एक बार हल्ला बोल मार्च शुरू करने की घोषणा कर दी। तब कुछ लोगों ने समझाइश की कि प्रशासन का इंतजार करना चाहिए।

दो वार्ताएं विफल, 45 मिनट की आखिरी वार्ता में सहमति बनी

सुबह एडीएम सतर्कता अरविंद जाखड़, एसडीएम उम्मेद सिंह रतनू, एएसपी सहीराम बिश्नोई और डीएसपी इस्माइल खान ने सिख प्रतिनिधियों से नाकेबंदी पर ही वार्ता कर कोर्ट का स्टे ऑर्डर होने का हवाला देते हुए एक बार धरना स्थगित करने को कहा। इसके बाद मौके पर पहुंचे फाजिल्का के एसपी इकबाल सिंह, डीएसपी अवतार सिंह राजपाल ने स्थानीय अधिकारियों ने वार्ता की। फिर अधिकारी धरना स्थल पर पहुंचे और जाम हटाने के लिए समझाइश की।

लेकिन सिख प्रतिनिधियों ने इनकार कर दिया। इसी दौरान सिख प्रतिनिधियों ने श्रीगंगानगर जिला प्रशासन के समक्ष प्रस्ताव रखा कि वे श्रीगंगानगर के पांच सिख प्रतिनिधियों की मौजूदगी में 11 जी से गुरुग्रंथ साहब का स्वरूप उठवा कर राजस्थान के ही किसी गुरुद्वारा में रखवा दें और लेटर हैड पर उन्हें लिखित में दे देवें कि अकाल तख्त के आदेशों की पालना करवा दी गई है।

सिख प्रतिनिधियों का कहना था कि उनका मकसद अकाल तख्त के आदेशों की पालना करवाना और गुरुग्रंथ साहब के स्वरूप का मढ़ी से उठवा कर गुरुघर पहुंचाना है। शाम को सिख संगठन अड़ गए कि कलेक्टर व एसपी धरना स्थल पर उनके साथ बैठ कर वार्ता करें। प्रशासन और धरनार्थी सिखों के बीच सुरजीत सिंह कंग ने मध्यस्थता की।

धरना स्थल पर लगे पुलिस के तंबू में दोनों पक्षों में वार्ता शुरू हुई। इसमें जत्थेदार ध्यान सिंह मंड, जत्थेदार जसवीर सिंह रोडे, अमरीक सिंह अजनाला, सुखदेव सिंह दमदमी टकसाल, तेजेंद्रपाल सिंह टिम्मा, अजीत सिंह लखिया, सुरजीत सिंह कंग, प्रशासन की ओर से कलेक्टर महावीरप्रसाद वर्मा, एसपी राजन दुष्यंत आदि शामिल हुए।

इसमें कलेक्टर व एसपी का कहना था कि कोर्ट का स्टे ऑर्डर होने की वजह से प्रशासन 11 जी से गुरुग्रंथ साहिब लाने की अनुमति नहीं दे सकता है। वार्ता में सहमति बनी कि स्टे ऑर्डर खारिज करवाने को प्रशासन पक्षकार बनेगा। स्टे ऑर्डर निरस्त होेने के तुरंत बाद गुरुग्रंथ साहिब को 11 जी से लाया जाएगा। इसके लिए प्रशासन को 6 दिसंबर तक की मोहलत दी गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें