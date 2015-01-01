पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बवाल:सिख प्रतिनिधियों को साधुवाली पुलिस ने रोका, विरोध में साढ़े छह घंटे लगा रहा जाम

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
श्रीगंगानगर। साधुवाली पंजाब बाॅर्डर पर पंजाब से आए जत्थादाराें काे राेकती पुलिस।
  • मढ़ी पर प्रकाश किए गए श्री गुरुग्रंथ साहिब को ले जाने पंजाब आया था जत्था
  • प्रशासन स्टे ऑर्डर खारिज करवाने के लिए कोर्ट में लगाएगा वाद, एक माह की मोहलत पर धरना उठाया

गांव 11 जी हार्निया में कथित तौर पर मढ़ी पर प्रकाश किए गए श्री गुरुग्रंथ साहिब को ले जाने के लिए पहुंचे पंजाब के सिख संगठनों के प्रतिनिधियों को शुक्रवार को साधुवाली स्थित अंतरराज्यीय बॉर्डर पर पुलिस ने रोक लिया। गुरुग्रंथ साहिब ले जाने के लिए प्रस्तावित सत्कार समागम और हल्ला बोल मार्च करने आए सिख प्रतिनिधियों को राज्य में प्रवेश न देने से गुस्साए सिख संगठनों ने साधुवाली में एनएच पर धरना देकर सुबह से शाम तक साढ़े छह घंटे तक जाम लगाया।

शाम को जिला कलेक्टर महावीर प्रसाद वर्मा और एसपी राजन दुष्यंत ने साधुवाली नाके पर जाकर सिख संगठनों से वार्ता की। इसमें तय हुआ कि गुरुद्वारा सतकरतार साहब जी चेरिटेबल ट्रस्ट 11 जी के संबंध में सिविल न्यायालय द्वारा जारी स्टे ऑर्डर को खारिज करवाने के लिए वाद लगाएं। इसके लिए प्रशासन को एक महीने की मोहलत देते हुए शाम 4:45 बजे जाम खत्म कर दिया गया ।

सिख संगठनों के प्रतिनिधि सुबह गांव 11 जी में जाने के लिए पदमपुर रोड स्थित गुरुद्वारा धन धन बाबा दीप सिंह शहीद में एकत्र हुए थे। तख्त दमदमा साहिब व अन्य जगह से आए सिख प्रतिनिधियों ने गुरुद्वारा में पहुंचना था। सुबह करीब 9:30 बजे पंजाब से आए प्रतिनिधियों को साधुवाली नाके पर रोक लिया गया। इसकी सूचना मिलते ही बाबा दीपसिंह गुरुद्वारा में एकत्रित सिख संगत साधुवाली चली गई। वहां पंजाब के सिख प्रतिनिधियों के साथ मिलकर धरना शुरू कर दिया गया।

एनएच जाम कर पंजाब की तरफ लगाए धरने के दौरान धरनार्थियों को सरबत खालसा के जत्थेदार ध्यान सिंह मंड, अकाल तख्त के पूर्व जत्थेदार जसवीर सिंह रोडे, हैड ग्रंथी गुरजंट सिंह, जत्थेदार अमरीक सिंह अजनाला समेत अन्य ने संबोधित किया। वक्ताओं ने कहा कि अकाल तख्त सिखों की सर्वोच्च धार्मिक संस्था है।

वे अकाल तख्त के आदेश पर ही 11 जी छोटी से गुरु ग्रंथ साहब का स्वरूप लेने आए हैं। तख्त की ओर से स्वरूप को तख्त दमदमा साहब तलवंडी साबो पहुंचाने का आदेश है। प्रशासन व पुलिस उन्हें रोककर धक्काशाही कर रही है। अकाल तख्त का आदेश सिखों के लिए सर्वोपरि है।

दो वार्ताएं विफल रहीं
सुबह एडीएम सतर्कता अरविंद जाखड़, एसडीएम उम्मेद सिंह रतनू, एएसपी सहीराम बिश्नोई और डीएसपी इस्माइल खान ने सिख प्रतिनिधियों से नाकेबंदी पर ही वार्ता कर कोर्ट का स्टे ऑर्डर होने का हवाला देते हुए एक बार धरना स्थगित करने को कहा। इसके बाद मौके पर पहुंचे फाजिल्का के एसपी इकबाल सिंह, डीएसपी अवतार सिंह राजपाल, डीएसपी मोहन दास के साथ अधिकारियों ने वार्ता की, लेकिन सिख प्रतिनिधियों ने अकाल तख्त का आदेश होने का हवाला देते हुए इनकार कर दिया।

इसी दौरान सिख प्रतिनिधियों ने श्रीगंगानगर जिला प्रशासन के समक्ष प्रस्ताव रखा कि वे श्रीगंगानगर के पांच सिख प्रतिनिधियों की मौजदूगी में 11 जी से गुरुग्रंथ साहब का स्वरूप उठवा कर राजस्थान के ही किसी गुरुद्वारा में रखवा दें और लिखित में दे दें कि अकाल तख्त के आदेशों की पालना करवा दी गई है। सिख प्रतिनिधियों का कहना था कि उनका मकसद अकाल तख्त के आदेशों की पालना करवाना और गुरुग्रंथ साहब के स्वरूप का मढ़ी से उठवा कर गुरुघर पहुंचाना है। इसमें उनका अहं नहीं है।

