नशीली गोलियां:सादुलशहर और जैतसर के तस्कर जयपुर से चला रहे गैंग सोमवार को आने वाली थी 12.50 लाख नशीली गोलियां

  • जिले में सबसे बड़ा नशीली गाेलियों का नेटवर्क जिला पुलिस ने किया ब्रेक

एनडीपीएस घटक की प्रतिबंधित नशे के काम ली जा रही गाेलियाें के बड़े सप्लायर जयपुर में छुपे बैठे हैं। इन दाे अाराेपियाें में से एक सादुलशहर और दूसरा जैतसर थाना क्षेत्र का निवासी है। दाेनाें ही पूर्व में पकड़ी गई गाेलियाें के मामलाें में फरार हैं। यह जानकारी जिला पुलिस की ओर से शनिवार रात से रविवार शाम तक पकड़ी गईं 52870 गाेलियाें व 2 किलाेग्राम रैपर से बाहर निकाली एनडीपीएस घटक की गाेलियाें के आराेपियाें से हुई पूछताछ के बाद सामने आई है। जिन दाे तस्कराें काे जिला पुलिस ने अब टारगेट किया है वे इस जिले में नशे की गाेलियाें का सबसे बड़ा नेटवर्क चलाते हैं।

इसका अंदाजा इस बात से ही लगाया जा सकता है कि साेमवार काे इन दाेनाें सप्लायराें द्वारा श्रीगंगानगर में 50 कार्टन गाेलियां भेजी जाने वाली थीं। लेकिन जिला पुलिस द्वारा इन गाेलियाें की डिलीवरी लेने वाले लाेकल तस्कर काे ही गिरफ्तार कर लिया। इस कारण जयपुर में बैठे तस्कराें काे इन 50 कार्टन की पेमेंट ही नहीं हाे पाई और इस कारण यह माल श्रीगंगानगर की धरती पर नहीं उतर पाया। अब जिला पुलिस जयपुर में बैठकर जिले में नशे की सप्लाई कर रहे दाेनाें बड़े तस्कराें काे पकड़ने के प्रयास कर रही है।

जानिए पुलिस ने 3 दिन में कैसे अब तक केे सबसे बड़े नशा सप्लायर नेटवर्क का पता लगाया

चूनावढ़ एसएचओ परमेश्वर सुथार ने शनिवार शाम काे गस्त के दाैरान दाैरान 9 जी छोटी गांव के बस स्टैंड के पास से आराेपी 3 एचएच निवासी राजेश उर्फ चिलिया नायक तथा 6 एच छाेटी निवासी राजुसिंह रामदासिया काे 270 गोलियाें सहित पकड़ा। ये दाेनाें 3 एचएच निवासी अरविंद शर्मा से व वह उक्त गाेलियां विनाेबा बस्ती निवासी तस्कर से लेकर आता है।

एसएचओ परमेश्वर सुथार की सूचना पर एसपी राजन दुष्यंत ने सेतिया चाैकी प्रभारी एसअाई सुरजीतकुमार काे 78 ई ब्‍लॉक व हाल किराएदार 207 विनोबा बस्ती निवासी मनीष गल्होत्रा के यहां छापेमारी करवाई। आअराेपी काे 90 डिब्बों में 30 हजार गाेलियाें सहित पकड़ा। आराेपी से तुरंत पूछताछ की गई ताे यह पता चला कि वह उक्त गाेलियां किससे लेकर आता है।

नेटवर्क काे जयपुर में छिपे हुए सादुलशहर और जैतसर थाना क्षेत्र के नशा तस्कर आपरेट करते हैं। ये दाेनाें तस्कर एक साथ रहते हैं और नशे की गाेलियाें के पुराने मामलाें में फरार चल रहे हैं। ये दाेनाें जयपुर से आनलाइन पेमेंट का भुगतान हाे जाने पर नशे के काम ली जा रही गाेलियाें के कार्टन सप्लाई करते हैं। गिरफ्तार किए गए रिंकू अग्रवाल व मनीष गल्हाेत्रा ने पुलिस काे बताया है कि 12 लाख 50 हजार गाेलियां साेमवार काे श्रीगंगानगर पहुंच जातीं। लेकिन रविवार काे ऑर्डर नहीं हाे पाने के कारण उक्त खेप श्रीगंगानगर नहीं अा सकी।

आराेपियाें ने पूछताछ में खुलासा किया है कि जयपुर से यहां नशे की गाेलियाें के उक्त कार्टन टूरिस्ट बसाें व कार्गाे के माध्यम से आते हैं। जयपुर में बैठे बड़े सप्लायर इन कार्टन काे पैककर इनके ऊपर गलत उत्पाद अाैर गलत एड्रेस/नाम लिखकर बसाें या कार्गाें में बुक करवा देते हैं। श्रीगंगानगर पहुंचने पर वे अपने अादमी भेजकर उक्त कार्टन काे उठवाकर अपने ठिकानाें पर छुपा लेते हैं। जब तक ये दाेनाें हाथ नहीं अा जाते तब तक आगे का नेटवर्क पता नहीं चल पाएगा। इनके पकड़े जने पर ही पता चलेगा कि वे उक्त गाेलियाें का इतना भारी भरकम स्टाॅक किससे खरीदकर लाते हैं।

