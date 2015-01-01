पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

11 जी गुरुद्वारे का मामला:अब तक 13 आरोिपयों की हो चुकी है गिरफ्तारी, आरोप- पुलिस 5 दिन में किसी भी फरार आराेपी काे नहीं पकड़ पाई

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डकैती मामले में सभी आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग, धरना जारी

11 जी छाेटी गुरुद्वारा सतकरतार साहिब में दाे दिसंबर की रात काे श्रीगुरु ग्रन्थ साहिब के अपहरण व डकैती की घटना के विरोध में धरना जारी है। गुरुद्वारा कमेटी व स्थानीय सिख संगतों की ओर से बेमियादी धरना लगा रखा है। धरने पर शुक्रवार काे गुरुद्वारा कमेटी के सदस्यों के साथ गांव 11 जी से दर्शन सिंह, अजायब सिंह, परमजीतसिंह, भगवान सिंह, गुरजंटसिंह घुमान, नाहरसिंह पूर्व सरपंच चक महराजका, हरजीत सिंह 35 जीजी, रेशम सिंह, जग्गासिंह, हरदेवसिंह, चिमन लाल जलौकी, हरदेव सिंह 11जी, पप्पीसिंह लक्कड़वाला व क्षेत्र निवासी सिख संगतें धरने पर उपस्थित रहीं।

जिला पुलिस इस गंभीर मामले में बीते पांच दिनाें में किसी भी फरार आराेपी काे नहीं पकड़ पाई है। नगर पालिका चुनावाें के चलते पुलिस का ध्यान इस मामले से हट गया है। उल्लेखनीय है कि इस मामले में अभी करीब 15 लाेग फरार चल रहे हैं। एसएचओ परमेश्वर सुथार ने बताया कि फरार आरोपियों के बारे में जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है। जल्दी ही इनकाे भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा।

गिरफ्तार आराेपियों की रिहाई के लिए श्रीअकाल तख्त पर हुई अरदास

इधर, इस मामले में गिरफ्तार आरोपियों की जल्द रिहाई के लिए श्रीअकाल तख्त साहिब पर अरदार करवाई गई है। गुरुद्वारा बाबा दीपसिंह के प्रमुख सेवादार तेजेंद्रपालसिंह टिम्मा ने सिख स्टूडेंट फैडरेशन राजस्थान के हवाले से प्रेस बयान जारी कर बताया कि तख्त साहिब के हैड ग्रन्थी ज्ञानी मलकीयत सिंह ने अरदास की। अरदास के बाद हैड ग्रंथी ने जत्थेबंदियों से कहा कि व्यक्ति के मुख से निकले शब्द ही उसके आचरण, किरदार और व्यक्तित्व के बारे में बताते हैं। गुरु ग्रंथ साहिब के स्वरूप लाने वाले सिंघों के बारे में एजेंसियां उनके द्वारा शराब सेवन का झूठा प्रचार कर रही है। जबकि उसी वक्त ये व्यक्ति पकड़े गए थे। पुलिस स्टेशन में ही उनका मेडिकल व कोरोना टैस्ट भी हुआ था। उसमें ऐसा कुछ नहीं पाया गया।

