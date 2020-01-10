पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अंतिम विदाई:एसपी सिंगला के ससुर जमींदारा पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष बीडी अग्रवाल का निधन

श्रीगंगानगर13 घंटे पहले
  • दो सप्ताह पहले सीढ़ियों से फिसल गए थे, इलाज के दौरान कोरोना संक्रमित हो गए, पूर्व विधायक बेटी ने मुखाग्नि दी

सीकर एसपी डॉ. गगनदीप सिंगला के ससुर ग्वार गम के बड़े उद्योगपति और नेशनल यूनियनिस्ट जमींदारा पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष बीडी अग्रवाल (66) का सोमवार अलसुबह दिल्ली के एक निजी अस्पताल में निधन हो गया। बीडी अग्रवाल कोरोना पॉजिटिव थे। वे दो सप्ताह पूर्व जयपुर में सीढ़ियों से फिसलने की वजह से चोटिल हुए थे। इलाज के दौरान ही कोरोना पॉजिटिव हो गए। सोमवार सुबह उनकी मौत हो गई।

बीडी अग्रवाल का अंतिम संस्कार शाम को रीको स्थित उनकी ग्वार गम फैक्ट्री विकास डब्ल्यूएसपी के परिसर में किया किया गया। उनकी इकलौती संतान बेटी पूर्व विधायक कामिनी जिंदल ने मुखाग्नि दी। वर्ष 2012 में श्रीगंगानगर में सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज बनाने के लिए 100 करोड़ रुपए का चेक देकर और जमींदारा पार्टी बनाकर प्रदेश की राजनीति में बीडी अग्रवाल चर्चा में आए।

पारिवारिक सदस्यों के अनुसार बीडी अग्रवाल 6 सितंबर के किसी कार्यवश जयपुर गए थे। इसी दौरान वे जयपुर में एक भवन की सीढ़ियों पर चढ़ते समय पैर स्लिप होने की वजह से गिर गए थे। इससे उनकी रीढ़ की हड्‌डी पर चोट लगी थी। इस पर जयपुर के एक निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया था। डॉक्टराें ने एक सप्ताह के इलाज के बाद घर पर ही विश्राम करने की सलाह देते हुए अस्पताल से छुट्‌टी दे दी।

इस पर बीडी अग्रवाल श्रीगंगानगर आ गए। इसी दौरान 17 सितंबर को उनकी तबियत ज्यादा बिगड़ गई। सांस में तकलीफ होने पर शहर के एक निजी अस्पताल में चेकअप के दौरान डॉक्टर्स ने कोरोना की आशंका जाहिर करते हुए उनके फेफड़ों का सिटी स्कैन करवाया तो संक्रमण पाया गया।

परिजन इलाज के लिए दिल्ली ले गए तो वहां कोरोना टेस्टिंग करवाने पर रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। इसके बाद बीडी अग्रवाल के फेफड़ाें का संक्रमण दूर नहीं हुआ। उनकी हालत दिन प्रतिदिन बिगड़ती गई। सोमवार शाम 5:30 बजे कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल की पालना करते हुए सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ बीडी अग्रवाल का अंतिम संस्कार किया गया। इसी दौरान परिवार के सदस्यों ने पीपीई किट पहन रखी थी।

