स्पेशल ट्रेन:पुलिस कांस्टेबल परीक्षा के लिए स्पेशल ट्रेन 5 काे जयपुर के लिए रवाना हाेगी

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
रेलवे द्वारा राजस्थान पुलिस कांस्टेबल परीक्षाओं को देखते हुए परीक्षार्थियों की सुविधा के लिए 03 जोड़ी परीक्षा स्पेशल रेल सेवाओं का संचालन किया जा रहा है। इनमें गाड़ी संख्या 04753, श्रीगंगानगर-जयपुर परीक्षा स्पेशल रेलसेवा 5 से 7 नवंबर तक (03 ट्रिप) श्रीगंगानगर से रात 8:45 बजे रवाना होकर अगले दिन सुबह 6:40 बजे जयपुर पहुंचेगी।

इसी प्रकार गाड़ी संख्या 04754, जयपुर-श्रीगंगानगर परीक्षा स्पेशल रेल सेवा 6 से 8 नवंबर तक (03 ट्रिप) जयपुर से शाम 7:55 बजे रवाना होकर अगले दिन सुबह 6 बजे श्रीगंगानगर पहुंचेगी। ये रेल सेवा हनुमानगढ़, एलनाबाद, तहसील भादरा, सादुलपुर, लोहारू, चिड़ावा, झुंझुनूं, नवलगढ़, सीकर, रींगस, चौमू सामोद स्टेशनों पर ठहराव करेगी।

इसी तरह गाड़ी संख्या 04751, श्रीगंगानगर-जयपुर परीक्षा स्पेशल रेलसेवा 5 से 7 नवंबर तक (03 ट्रिप) श्रीगंगानगर से शाम 6:30 बजे रवाना होकर अगले दिन सुबह 7 बजे जयपुर पहुंचेगी। इसी प्रकार गाडी संख्या 04752, जयपुर-श्रीगंगानगर परीक्षा स्पेशल रेलसेवा 6 से 8 नवंबर तक (03 ट्रिप) जयपुर से रात 8:30 बजे रवाना होकर अगले दिन सुबह 8:40 बजे श्रीगंगानगर पहुंचेगी।

ये रेलसेवा श्रीकरनपुर, रायसिंहनगर, जैतसर, सूरतगढ़, लूनकरनसर, बीकानेर, नोखा, नागौर, मेड़ता रोड, डेगाना, मकराना, फुलेरा स्टेशनों पर ठहराव लेगी। रेलवे के अनुसार यह रेलसेवा पूर्णतया आरक्षित रहेगी। इन ट्रेनों में चलने वाले परीक्षार्थी/यात्रियों को यात्रा के दौरान कोविड-19 के सभी प्रोटोकाल का पालन करना, मास्क पहनने, फिजिकल डिस्टेंसिंग एवं सेनेटाइजेशन नियमों का पालन करना अनिवार्य होगा।

